The Boomer soccer teams stayed unbeaten in district competition on Thursday with victories over Cache at Boomer Stadium.
Woodward won the girls match 4-2 and the boys posted a 5-0 decision.
In the girls match, the Boomers led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Peyton Koch, but Cache took a 2-1 lead in the second half.
After the second Cache goal, the Boomers took control with Koch scoring two more goals and Vernoica Zwink one.
Woodward improved to 3-0 in the district and 6-4 overall.
On the boys side, the Boomers controlled from the start to pick up their seventh win of the season against three losses. In district play, the Boomers are 3-0.
Caden Reid had two goals for the Boomers and Jackson Heckaert, Daniel Pinckard and Sam Cheap scored one. Reid, Heckart, Pinckard and Aaron Fraire all had assists.
The Boomer teams are off until April 9 when the travel to Chickasha for key district contests.
Woodward's baseball team was also in action on Thursday and dropped two district games to Bethany, 15-1 and 12-0.
Bethany got dominant performances from pitchers Gray Adams and Wichita State signee Peyton Tolle as the Broncos improved to 9-6. The Bethany pitchers allowed only four hits in the doubleheader.
Woodward fell to 5-7 on the season and 2-4 in district games.
The Boomers will travel to Anadarko for a district doubleheader on Monday, then go to the Carl Albert tournament starting on Thursday.
Thursday's scoreboard
Baseball
Bethany 15-12, Woodward 1-0
Calumet 6, Lookeba-Sickles 3; Hydro-Eakly 8, Carnegie 0; Cheyenne 14, Verden 5; Clinton 20, Putnam West 1; Clinton 7, Heritage Hall 4; Covington-Douglas 21, Waukomis 10; Kingfisher 7, Elk City 6; Hydro-Eakly 9 Mangum 1; Rattan 10, Elk City 9; Enid 16, Union 5; Rattan 5, Vici 2; Canute 11, Alva 0
Hammon 3, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 2; Mooreland 12, Tyrone 0; Mooreland 8, Seiling 4; Cashion 11, Oilton 1; Pioneer 12, Cimarron 0; Rattan 5, Vici 2; Shatuck 8, Hammon 0; Shattuck 19, Boise City 6; Snyder 7, Cordell 6; Vici 10, El Reno 0; Guthrie 6, El Reno 0
Softball
Arapaho-Butler 8, Anadarko 0; Shattuck 11, Arapaho-Butler 8; Arapaho-Butler 11, Clinton 1; Arapaho-Butler 4, Chisholm 3; Binger-Oney 17, Fairview 1; Binger-Oney 9, Mustang 0; Leedey 11, Cache 5; Cache 8, Fairview 6; Canute 9, Healdton 6; Lookeba-Sickles 14, Fairview 2; Merritt 16, Granite 6; Merritt 5, Duke 4; Navajo 19, Vici 10; North Rock Creek 19, Canute 17; Okarche 10, Watonga 2
Ringwood 11, Okeene 3; Ringwood 23, Pioneer 4; Weatherford 11, Washington 10; Washington 14, Anadarko 2; Weatherford 11, Clinton 0; Shattuck 9, Leedey 7; Minco 11, Weatherford 10; Merritt 5, Duke 4; Sayre 8, Granite 6; Sayre 5, Burns Flat-Dill City 3
Girls soccer
Woodward 4, Cache 2; Clinton 10, Classen SAS 0; Crossings Christian 5, Kingfisher 0; Oklahoma Christian 10, Alva 0; Chickasha 2, Weatherford 1
Boys soccer
Woodward 5, Cache 0; Clinton 8, Classen SAS 0; Crossings Christian 3, Kingfisher 1; Weatherford 1, Chickasha 0
Friday's scoreboard
Baseball
Jones 7, Alva 6; Piedmont 6, Clinton 5; Cashion 10, Frontier 0; Kingfisher 10, Guthrie 0; Kingfisher 12, Vici 5; Okarche 15, Yale 3; Dover 15, Pond Creek-Hunter 6; Hydro-Eakly 8, Carnegie 0; Calumet 8, Southwest Covenant 0; Comanche 6, Guymon 2; Lookeba-Sickles 2, Weatherford 1; Hobart 11, Sentinel 9; Sentinel 9, Mangum 2; Minco 15, Watonga 2; Waukomis 15, Cimarron 0; Canute 6, Fort Cobb-Broxton 2; Cheyenne 12, Cement 5; El Reno 8, Elk City 7; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 14, Boise City 2; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 8, Laverne 2; Leedey 8, Union City 4; Merritt 17, Sayre 11; Mooreland 13, Shattuck 5
Softball
Canute 7, Sterling 4; Canute 10, Hinton 3; Navajo 8, Chisholm 2; Thomas 14, Taloga 0; Weatherford 8, Arapaho-Butler 0; Hammon 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1; Navajo 10, Lookeba-Sickles 9; Mustang 2, Weatherford 1; Amber Pocasseet 4, Canute 3; Dale 20-15, Binger-Oney 6-5; Binger-Oney 15, Shattuck 3; Chisholm 20, Leedey 1; Dale 15, Shattuck 4; Shattuck 22, Minco 5; Ringwood 9, Enid JV 3; Enid 13, Ringwood 8; McLoud 10, Elk City 5; Hydro-Eakly 12, Arnett 0; Arnett 17, Mangum 7; Cheyenne 11-11, Granite 0-9; Hydro-Eakly 5, Mangum 4
