Woodward’s girls scored early and often to beat Harding Charter Prep 7-0 in high school soccer action at Boomer Stadium on Tuesday.
It was the district opener for both teams.
In the boys match, Harding scored the go-ahead goal with eight minutes to edge the Boomers 3-2.
Jiselle Hagemeier scored the first of her two goals just 17 seconds into the girls match, sparking the Boomers to a 5-0 lead in the opening half. They added two more goals in the second half.
Hagemeier got her second goal nine minutes into the game. Drew Elliott, Thessaly Pfeifer and Carly Burton also scored in the first half. Averi Edwards had an assist on Elliott’s goal. Pfiefer and Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher had the second half goals.
The Boomers moved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the district.
It was a frustrating night for the boys team as the Boomers fell behind 2-0 in the first half and it stayed that way until the final 15 minutes of the match.
A penalty and red card against Harding gave the Boomers an opening.
Jackson Heckart delivered on a penalty kick with 14:24 remaining and two minutes later James Heckart scored off an assist from Jackson Heckart to tie the game.
Harding, though, struck two minutes later to lead 3-2 at the 8:13 mark.
The Boomers just missed tying the game in the final 30 seconds as a shot landed on the top of the net.
Woodward dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the district.
The Boomer teams are scheduled to play at Classen SAS on Friday.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Kingfisher 12, Woodward 10
Arapaho-Butler 12, Vici 8
Cheyenne-Reydon 10, Arnett 2
Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 6
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 10, Arnett 8
Southwest Covenant 10, Binger-Oney 0
Calumet 16, Lomega 0
Canute 16, Lookeba-Sickles 8
Chisholm 7, Crossings Christian 2
Cordell 30, Navajo 22
Covington-Douglas 18, Coyle 2
Dover 19, Clinton JV 13
Enid 6, Booker T. Washington 0
Mooreland 17, Fairview 5
Timberlake 4, Garber 3
Laverne 25, Seiling 5
Leedey 10, Elk City JV 2
Okarche 9, Union City 6
Oklahoma Bible 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 8
Pioneer 15, El Reno 0
Shattuck 6, Drummond 1
Waynoka 16, Waukomis 13
Weatherford 17, Western Heights 0
Snyder 6, Burns Flat-Dill City 2
Softball
Arapaho-Butler 19, Thomas 9
Arnett 13, Mooreland 3
Arnett 15, Hydro-Eakly 11
Canute 12, Sentinel 1
Waukomis 7, Cherokee 1
Covington-Douglas 11, Chisholm 2
Okeene 21, Cimarron 20
Duke 17, Sayre 9
Duke 12, Elk City 11
Elk City 15, Sayre 12
Enid 6, Fairview 5
Garber 14, Dover 13
Hinton 9, Merritt 5
Kremlin-Hillsdale 14, Pond Creek-Hunter 3
Vici 13, Leedey 4
Navajo 14, Mangum 0
Ringwood 19, Drummond 17
Shattuck 7, Hammon 1
Hinton 9, Merritt 5
Vici 13, Leedey 4
Boys Soccer
Harding Charter Prep 3, Woodward 2
Mount St. Mary 10, Cordell 0
Heritage Hall 10, Alva 0
Clinton 5, Elk City 1
Girls Soccer
Woodward 7, Harding Charter Prep 0
Heritage Hall 10, Alva 0
Mount St. Mary 10, Cordell 0
Clinton 2, Elk City 0
Kingfisher 2, Cushing 1
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Alva 17, Fairview 2
Duncan 11, Altus 1
Clinton 20-24, Anadarko 1-2
Minco 15, Binger-oney 3
Bishop McGuinness 12-22, Guymon 1-1
Enid 16, Booker T. Washington 0
Cashion 16, OCA 4
Waukomis 12, Cherokee 0
Garber 1, Cimarron 0
Covington-Douglas 10, Timberlake 9
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3, Hammon 2
Leedey 2, Granite 1
Hydro-Eakly 11, Hinton 3
Hobart 5, Cordell 3
Laverne 13, Hooker 1
Kremlin-Hillsdale 8, Shidler 6
Mangum 17, Sayre 10
Mooreland 12, Rinwood 0
Okeene 11, Waynoka 3
Pioneer 11, Crescent 2
Vici 12, Seiling 0
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 10, Watonga 8
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 1, Thomas 0
Weatherford 14, Western Heights 0
Softball
Canute 8-8, Arapaho-Butler 0-11
Hobart 7, Arnett 6
Leedey 11, Arnett 3
Apache 11, Weatherford 1
Woodward 15, Buffalo 4
Cache 12, Anadarko 2
Cache 3, Elk City 0
Union City 13, Corn Bible 0
Covington-Douglas 20, Pioneer 11
Pond Creek-Hunter 13, Drummond 3
Guthrie 15, Enid 12
Thomas 7, Fairview 4
Okeene 8, Fairview 6
Waukomis 9, Geary 0
Sayre 13, Granite 10
Sayre 15, Carnegie 4
Mooreland 11, Hammon 1
Hobart 11, Leedey 5
Kremlin-Hillsdale 17, Ringwood 6
Merritt 7, Sentinel 6
Okeene 13, Thomas 2
Shattuck 15, Okarche 0
