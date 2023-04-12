Woodward’s soccer teams split their district matches with Weatherford at Boomer Stadium on Tuesday.
The boys grabbed a 2-0 decision over the Eagles while the girls dropped a 2-1 heartbeaker in overtime.
In the boys match, Carson Medina broke a scoreless tie 14 minutes in, heading home a corner kick from Alex Wells. Four minutes later Caden Reid got free, beat the goalie and punched in the second goal.
Neither team scored in the second half.
The win keeps the Boomers a game behind Clinton in the District 4A-2 standings. Woodward hosts Clinton next Tuesday. Weatherford lost for the first time in district play and the Eagles face Clinton this Friday.
Woodward led the girls match most of the way on the strength of an Ava Long corner kick that curled inside the far post with 18 minutes left in the first half.
The Eagles tied it up on a penalty kick with 9 minutes left in the match. Woodward appeared to regain the lead with under 2 minutes left but a goal was waived off due to a handball call.
The Eagles then won with a goal three minutes into the overtime.
The outcome means Clinton and Weatherford are currently atop the district standings and those two teams play each other on Friday. The Boomers can get back in the mix with a win over Clinton at home next Tuesday.
In high school baseball on Tuesday, The Boomer stretched their winning streak to three games with a 19-7 victory over Fargo-Gag/Fort Supply. Now 13-15, the Boomers travel to Liberal for a pair of games on Friday.
Woodward’s track teams are in action on Friday at Elk City.
On Monday, the Boomer boys golf team fired their low score of the season with a 303 to win the Elk City Invitational. The Boomers were in Kingfisher on Wednesday and will host a tournament next Monday at Boiling Springs Golf Club.
At Elk City, Reid Williams led the Boomers with a 70, Cole Parker shot 75, Jack Case 78, Michael Logan 80, Conner Sunderland 84, Zane Waibel 85 and Kash Shipley 85. The low four scores count in the team standings.
The girls golf team is hosting a tournament on Thursday at Boiling Springs.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Woodward 19, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 7
Crossings Christian 13, Alva 5
Fort Cobb-Broxton 8, Amber-Pocasset 1
Shattuck 9, Arapaho-Butler 5
Boise City/Felt 12, Beaver 2
Union City 3, Binger-Oney 1
Enid 1, Bixby 0
Navajo 13, Burns Flat-Dill City 1
Okarche 10, Canute 0
Cashion 8, Morrison 1
Cheyenne-Reydon 6, Merritt 2
Elk City 16, Clinton 0
Snyder 12, Cordell 1
Crescent 7, Pioneere 6
Mooreland 3, Drummond 2
Forgan 9, Tyrone 6
Sentinel 6, Hammon 3
Oklahoma Christian 13, Hennessey 3
Hydro-Eakly 12, Hinton 2
Weatherford 10, Kingfisher 0
Hobart 10, Sayre 2
Turpin 9, Hooker 1
Waynoka 7, Waukomis 4
Softball
Amber-Pocasset 11, Hydro-Eakly 3
Lookeba-Sickles 11, Arapaho-Butler 0
Buffalo 12, Beaver 5
Binger-Oney 15, Minco 7
Binger-Oney 9, Merritt 2
Turpin 6, Buffalo 2
Mangum 8-13, Burns Flat-Dill City 1-3
Watonga 11, Calumet 0
Sayre 12, Calumet 4
Watonga 10, Sayre 2
Canute 12, Fort Cobb-Broxton 6
Shattuck 14, Cheyenne-Reydon 0
Corn Bible Academy 3, Duke 2
Pond Creek-Hunter 15, Garber 0
Hammon 13, Leedey 2
Crescent 11, Hennessey 6
Hinton 12, Navajo 7
Mooreland 10, Vici 4
Okarche 9, Union City 4
Ringwood 13, Oklahoma Bible Academy 4
Sentinel 16, Tipton 0
Hobart 13, Sentinel 1
Timberlake 19, Pioneer 11
Waukomis 9, Okeene 1
Girls Soccer
Weatherford 2, Woodward 1 (overtime)
Alva 3, Newkirk 2
Clinton 10, ASTEC Charter 0
Enid 5, Choctaw 0
Harding Charter 10, Classen SAS 0
Boys soccer
Woodward 2, Weatherford 0
Clinton 7, ASTEC Charter 0
Classen SAS 1, Harding Charter 0 (overtime)
Heritage Hall 8, Kingfisher 0
Track
Cherokee Invitational
(area results)
Girls
3200 relay – 4, Laverne, 11:02.69.
100 – 6, Khloe Silver, Buffalo, 13.63.
3200 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 11:25.52. 6, Lisa Hernandez, Buffalo, 14:17.29.
800 – 2, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 2:33.55.
1600 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 5:34.70.
Boys
Pole vault – 1, Teegan Green, Laverne, 11-6.
400 relay – 2, Laverne, 45.60.
3200 relay – 2, Laverne, 8:42.34. 4, Sharon-Mutual, 8:59.51.
110 hurdles – 6, Gavin Gore, Buffalo, 18.80.
100 – 1, Felix Teal, Laverne, 11.15. 5, Jace Dunn, Waynoka, 11.62.
3200 – 2, Kayden Carter, Buffalo, 11:31.69.
800 relay – 5, Laverne, 1:36.52.
800 – 2, Angel Alba, Laverne, 2:07.56. 3, Hunter Dennis, Sharon-Mutual, 2:10.29. 5, Gavin Gore, Buffalo, 2:13.44. 6, Tony Johnson, Vici, 2:14.12.
300 hurdles – 2, Dakota Walker, Sharon-Mutual, 42.36. 3, Gavin Gore, Buffalo, 43.74.
1600 relay – 6, Laverne, 3:44.19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.