Woodward's soccer teams moved into the Class 4A quarterfinals with victories over visiting Ada at Boomer Stadium Monday.
The girls posted a 4-0 shutout over Ada and the boys followed with a 6-3 decision.
Both teams will play again on Thursday with the girls hosting Harrah, a 2-1 winner over Chickasha in a penalty kick shootout, and the boys traveling to either Bethany or Weatherford.
Maci Edwards scored two goals and Abby Littau and Peyton Koch one each for the Woodward girls, who controlled the action from the start.
Edwards' first goal came with 12:31 left in the opening half and six minutes later Littau scored to make it 2-0.
Edwards then got her second goal just four minutes into the second half. Kock's goal off an assist from Averi Edwards came with 17 minutes left in the match.
The boys contest was back and forth in the first half.
Ada scored first, but the Boomers answered with goals from Jackson Heckart and Caden Reid to take a 2-1 lead with 16 minutes left in the half.
Ada countered with two quick goals and took a 3-2 lead into the break.
The final 40 minutes belonged to the Boomers.
Woodward scored three goals in the opening six minutes of the half and added another goal late for the 6-3 final.
Daniel Pinckard put the ball in the back of the net just 40 seconds into the second half to tie the game 3-3. Three minutes later Lucas Shirkey scored from in front for a 4-3 lead. Then six minutes into the half. Uriel Quintero blasted a shot past the keeper from long range for a 5-3 lead.
Shirkey picked up his second goal with 10:50 left off a throw-in from Sam Cheap.
