The Woodward girls (in black jerseys) against Clinton in a game earlier this season. The girls and boys teams host Ada on Monday in the Class 4A playoffs. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Woodward will face Ada in a soccer doubleheader on Monday to open the Class 4A playoffs at Boomer Stadium.

Expected time for the girls match is 5:30 p.m. with the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Woodward's girls go into the playoffs with a 10-4 record and won the District 4A-2 championship. The Boomers have won seven matches in a row.

Ada's girls are 6-9 and finished fourth in District 4A-1. Four of the Ada losses have come in overtime or via penalty kick shootouts. The Cougars won their last match over Newcastle, breaking a three-match losing skid.

The winner will face either Chickasha or Harrah on Thursday. If the Boomers win they will host the match.

Harrah and Chickasha have not met this year.

On the boys side, the Boomers are 10-4 and finished second in 4A-2. Woodward has won six of its last seven matches, losing only to undefeated Clinton. The Boomers have posted seven shutouts.

Ada finished third in 4A-1 and has a three match winning streak since an overtime loss to Bethany. Overall the Cougars are 12-3.

The winner will play Weatherford or Bethany on Thursday. If the Boomers win, they will be on the road for the second round.

Bethany dropped a 3-2 decision to Weatherford earlier in the season.

Class 4A playoff matchups on May 3

Boys

Weatherford at Bethany

Ada at Woodward

Cascia Hall at Fort Gibson

Wagoner at Miami

Metro Christian at Holland Hall

Oologah at Hilldale

Newcastle at Clinton

Cache at Madill

Girls

Cache at Bethany

Cleveland at Clinton

Grove at Metro Christian

Hilldale at Cascia Hall

Wagoner at Oologah

Holland Hall at Fort Gibson

Ada at Woodward

Chickasha at Harrah

