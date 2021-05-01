Woodward will face Ada in a soccer doubleheader on Monday to open the Class 4A playoffs at Boomer Stadium.
Expected time for the girls match is 5:30 p.m. with the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Woodward's girls go into the playoffs with a 10-4 record and won the District 4A-2 championship. The Boomers have won seven matches in a row.
Ada's girls are 6-9 and finished fourth in District 4A-1. Four of the Ada losses have come in overtime or via penalty kick shootouts. The Cougars won their last match over Newcastle, breaking a three-match losing skid.
The winner will face either Chickasha or Harrah on Thursday. If the Boomers win they will host the match.
Harrah and Chickasha have not met this year.
On the boys side, the Boomers are 10-4 and finished second in 4A-2. Woodward has won six of its last seven matches, losing only to undefeated Clinton. The Boomers have posted seven shutouts.
Ada finished third in 4A-1 and has a three match winning streak since an overtime loss to Bethany. Overall the Cougars are 12-3.
The winner will play Weatherford or Bethany on Thursday. If the Boomers win, they will be on the road for the second round.
Bethany dropped a 3-2 decision to Weatherford earlier in the season.
Class 4A playoff matchups on May 3
Boys
Weatherford at Bethany
Ada at Woodward
Cascia Hall at Fort Gibson
Wagoner at Miami
Metro Christian at Holland Hall
Oologah at Hilldale
Newcastle at Clinton
Cache at Madill
Girls
Cache at Bethany
Cleveland at Clinton
Grove at Metro Christian
Hilldale at Cascia Hall
Wagoner at Oologah
Holland Hall at Fort Gibson
Ada at Woodward
Chickasha at Harrah
