Spring is here and the soccer season for the Boomers gets started with a pair of home matches.
On Tuesday, the Boomers will host Heritage Hall with the girls at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.
Then on Friday, the The Boomer teems will host Kingfisher. JV matches start at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.
Woodward's boys are coming off a 14-3 campaign in 2019 and
the girls were 5-9 a year ago.
The Boomers are competing in District 4A-2 this year with Clinton, Cache, Chickasha, Classen SAS at Northeast, Elgin, Elk City and Weatherford.
March 3 - Heritage Hall, 5 p.m.
March 6 - Kingfisher, JV 4 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.
March 10 - Ponca City, JV 3 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.
March 12 - at Enid, JV 3 p.m., varsity, 6 p.m.
March 24 - at Elk City, JV 4:30 p.m., varsity, 6:30 p.m.
March 26-28 - NW Classen Tournament
March 31 - Weatherford, JV 4 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.
April 3 - at Cache, JV 3:30 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.
April 9 - Chickasha, JV boys 4:30 p.m., varisty 5:30 p.m.
April 14 - Classen (Taft Stadium), 5:30 p.m.
April 17 - Elgin, 6 p.m.
April 24 - at Clinton, JV 4 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.
Middle school
March 26 - Elk City, 5:30 p.m.
March 30 - at Enid, 5:30 p.m.
April 3-4 - Weatherford Tournament
April 6 - Altus, 5:30 p.m.
April 13 - at Cordell, 5 p.m.
April 20 - at Weatherford, 5:30 p.m.
April 23 - Enid, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.