The Boomers opened district soccer play with a pair of shutouts over visiting Elk City on Tuesday.
The girls won 4-0 and the boys followed with a 7-0 decision.
In the girls match, Ava Long scored both of her goals in the first half as the Boomers controlled from the start. Woodward also had goals from Presley Pruett and Averi Edwards.
The Boomers improved to 2-3 this season.
Woodward's boys raised their season record to 4-1 with their dismantling of the Elks.
Daniel Pinckard had two goals for the Boomers and Adolfo Hernandez, Jackson Heckart, Caden Reid, Aaron Fraire and Sam Cheap all scored once. Heckart, Fraire, Pinckard, Uriel Quintero and Armondo Montes had assists.
Woodward will play in the Northwest Classen Tournament at Taft Stadium this weekend. The girls face Santa Fe South on Thursday at 1 p.m. and will also play their second round match at 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. The boys face Santa Fe South at 1 p.m. on Friday and will play their second match at 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Santa Fe South's girls are 2-1 this year with victories over Weatherford and Capitol Hill and a loss to Bishop McGuinness. The boys are 1-2, beating Weatherford and losing to McGuinness and Capitol Hill.
Championship round is Saturday.
Local and area scoreboard
Tuesday's games
Baseball
Elk City 16-14, Woodward 3-2
Shattuck 7, Weatherford JV 0; Bethany 7, Weatherford 0; Arapaho-Butler 9, Thomas 1; Fletcher 14, Binger-Oney 4; Broken Arrow 13, Enid 1; Kingfisher 7-7, McLoud 2-2; Vici 13, Laverne 2
Softball
Chisholm 21, Hydro-Eakly 20; Chisholm 16, Enid 8; Mangum 14, Duke 2; Hydro-Eakly 16, Enid 0; Binger-Oney 15, Union City 0; Thomas 10, Waynoka 4; Laverne 6, Alva 0; Beaver 8, Alva 0; Laverne 9, Beaver 1; Elk City 9, Merritt 5; Cache 14, Sterling 2
Girls Soccer
Woodward 4, Elk City 0; Cache 8, Newcastle 1; Elgin 5, Classen SAS 0; Cordell 6, Kingfisher 2; Mount St. Mary 10, Alva 0; Sand Springs 3, Enid 1; Pampa, Texas 4, Guymon 0
Boys Soccer
Woodward 7, Elk City 0; Kingfisher 13, Cordell 3; Mount St. Mary 10, Alva 0; Newcastle 3, Cache 0; Classen SAS 6, Elgin 0;
Monday's games
Baseball
Alva 3-10, Sperry 1-9
