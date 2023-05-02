Woodward’s soccer teams swept games in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs at Boomer Stadium Thursday night.
The girls gave up two quick goals to Cache, then roared back for a 6-2 victory.
The boys got a penalty kick goal from Alex Wells with 14:38 left in the contest for a 2-1 decision over Newcastle.
Both teams will travel to Bethany for the quarterfinals on Thursday.
After being stung early by Cache, the Boomers dominated the remainder of the game.
Woodward regained the lead 3-2 at halftime, then pulled away in the second half, improving to 12-3 on the season.
Thessaly Pfeifer and Averi Edwards scored two goals each and Ava Long and Byrleigh Douglas-Fischer had one.
The boys contest was scoreless until 17 minutes into the first half when Caden Reid blasted home a header off a corner kick from Wells for a 1-0 Boomer lead.
Newcastle answered with a goal just three minutes before halftime.
The second half continued as an even battle until Reid was knocked down in the penalty area for a foul.
Wells then put in the penalty kick and the Boomers went on to the win.
Goalie Evan Dunn had a nifty save a couple of minutes later to preserve the lead.
The Boomers improved to 9-6 this season.
Bethany’s girls advanced with a 5-0 win over Elk City while the boys shut out Classen SAS 3-0.
Game times for Thursday have not been announced.
In other boys games of interest, Chickasha edged Weatherford 2-1 and Clinton beat Madill 6-3.
On the girls side, Clinton surprised Chickasha 2-1 and Weatherford nipped Ada 1-0.
