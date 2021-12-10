Woodward had two players selected to the All-District 5A-2 football first team.

The teams were selected on Wednesday by district coaches.

Nash Hunter was selected as a first-team linebacker and Daniel Pinckard is the All-District punter/kicker.

Wyatt Pope was selected second team quarterback.

Second team defensive selections included linebacker Paul Sullivan and defensive back Parker Schmitz.

Here is the complete list of All-Distdrict honors.

Overall player of the year: Kentrell Bizzell, Carl Albert

Offensive player of the year: Tre'Vaugh Walton, Eisenhower

Defensive player of the year: Chris Shaputis, Guthrie

Offensive linemen of the year: Glendon Barnes, Piedmont; Jaeden Poahway, Eisenhower; Charles Fleming, Carl Albert.

Defensive linemen of the year: Darius Coppage, Eisenhower; James Maguire, Piedmont; Will Watts, McGuinness.

Special teams player of the year: Talon Cope, Piedmont

Ironman players of the year: Xavier Thomas, Carl Albert; Carson Martinez, Guymon.

First team offense

QB: William Trachte, Eisenhower

RB: Cameron Chitwood, Western Heights

WR: Bryan Crittenden, Eisenhower; Andrew Smith, McGuinness; Paul Tarman, McGuinness

TE-H Back: Mason Lantz, Carl Albert

OL: Blake Swartz, Guthrie; Sam Wilhelm, Guthrie; Camdyn Cardwell, Piedmont; Marque Woodard, Eisenhower; Kolby Reser, Carl Albert

First team defense

DL: Trinity Pewewardy, Eisenhower; Gavin Selanders, Guthrie; Carter Ashby, Piedmont; Brody Houser, McGuinness; Isaiah Reed, Carl Albert

LB: Jacob Varnell, Guthrie; Spade Pool, Guthrie; Nash Hunter, Woodward; Chris Clark, McGuinness

DB: Cole Riggs, Piedmont; DeAndre Jones, Guthrie; Khalil Ferguson, Eisenhower; Micah Wise, Eisenhower; Damorrion Brown, Carl Albert

Kicker/punter: Daniel Pinckard, Woodward

Second team offense

QB: Wyatt Pope, Woodward

RB: Jacob Copeland, Piedmont

WR: Cory McClelland, Eisenhower; Caleb Bird, Piedmont

OL: Dax Priddy, Piedmont; Chase Doles, Guthrie; Christian Downs, Eisenhower; Jose Gutierrez, Guymon

Second team defense

DL: Jalen Madrid, Guymon; Santino Campbell, Carl Albert; EJ Taylor, Carl Albert

LB: Dawson Meador, Piedmont; Paul Sullivan, Woodward; Darius Gray, Eisenhower; Calden Smalls, Eisenhower

DB: Cole Whitfield, Guthrie; Bryson Pais, Piedmont; Parker Schmitz, Woodward

Kicker/punter: Jacob Eddy, Carl Albert, Ezok Villalva, Guthrie.

