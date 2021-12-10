Woodward had two players selected to the All-District 5A-2 football first team.
The teams were selected on Wednesday by district coaches.
Nash Hunter was selected as a first-team linebacker and Daniel Pinckard is the All-District punter/kicker.
Wyatt Pope was selected second team quarterback.
Second team defensive selections included linebacker Paul Sullivan and defensive back Parker Schmitz.
Here is the complete list of All-Distdrict honors.
Overall player of the year: Kentrell Bizzell, Carl Albert
Offensive player of the year: Tre'Vaugh Walton, Eisenhower
Defensive player of the year: Chris Shaputis, Guthrie
Offensive linemen of the year: Glendon Barnes, Piedmont; Jaeden Poahway, Eisenhower; Charles Fleming, Carl Albert.
Defensive linemen of the year: Darius Coppage, Eisenhower; James Maguire, Piedmont; Will Watts, McGuinness.
Special teams player of the year: Talon Cope, Piedmont
Ironman players of the year: Xavier Thomas, Carl Albert; Carson Martinez, Guymon.
First team offense
QB: William Trachte, Eisenhower
RB: Cameron Chitwood, Western Heights
WR: Bryan Crittenden, Eisenhower; Andrew Smith, McGuinness; Paul Tarman, McGuinness
TE-H Back: Mason Lantz, Carl Albert
OL: Blake Swartz, Guthrie; Sam Wilhelm, Guthrie; Camdyn Cardwell, Piedmont; Marque Woodard, Eisenhower; Kolby Reser, Carl Albert
First team defense
DL: Trinity Pewewardy, Eisenhower; Gavin Selanders, Guthrie; Carter Ashby, Piedmont; Brody Houser, McGuinness; Isaiah Reed, Carl Albert
LB: Jacob Varnell, Guthrie; Spade Pool, Guthrie; Nash Hunter, Woodward; Chris Clark, McGuinness
DB: Cole Riggs, Piedmont; DeAndre Jones, Guthrie; Khalil Ferguson, Eisenhower; Micah Wise, Eisenhower; Damorrion Brown, Carl Albert
Kicker/punter: Daniel Pinckard, Woodward
Second team offense
QB: Wyatt Pope, Woodward
RB: Jacob Copeland, Piedmont
WR: Cory McClelland, Eisenhower; Caleb Bird, Piedmont
OL: Dax Priddy, Piedmont; Chase Doles, Guthrie; Christian Downs, Eisenhower; Jose Gutierrez, Guymon
Second team defense
DL: Jalen Madrid, Guymon; Santino Campbell, Carl Albert; EJ Taylor, Carl Albert
LB: Dawson Meador, Piedmont; Paul Sullivan, Woodward; Darius Gray, Eisenhower; Calden Smalls, Eisenhower
DB: Cole Whitfield, Guthrie; Bryson Pais, Piedmont; Parker Schmitz, Woodward
Kicker/punter: Jacob Eddy, Carl Albert, Ezok Villalva, Guthrie.
