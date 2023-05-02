Woodward’s boys golf team advanced to the Class 4A state tournament for the second year in a row by placing third in regionals at Kingfisher on Monday.
The Boomers shot 652 over 36 holes to finish behind Elk City (606) and Crossings Christian (613). They were well clear of fourth place North Rock Creek (660).
Individually, Reid Williams led the Boomers with a 154 total. Cole Parker shot 157, Michael Logan 159, Zane Waibel 162 and Jack Case 164. Williams was sixth in the individual standings
The state meet will be held May 8-9 at Prairie West Golf Course in Weatherford.
