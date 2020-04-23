Project AWARE is hosting a community book study covering “Hope Rising: How the Science of Hope Can Change Your Life.”
“One of our Project AWARE goals is to increase the community knowledge of how trauma impacts children and how they can overcome the negative effects by building resilience,” said Community Manager Amy Whitewater. “Because of the coronavirus we can’t host community events, but I felt this was a fun alternative. Reading is something people can do on their own time, which makes this especially accessible to everyone.”
One of the authors, Dr. Chan Hellman, is a Northwest Oklahoma native and Whitewater wants to share his work with the community.
“I was able to hear one of the authors (Hellman) speak at an event in Elk City earlier this semester, and I was very impressed by his work, his philosophy, and his ideas,” Whitewater said. “… His story of overcoming obstacles and building resilience is truly inspiring.”
The book study is open to the public and the first 10 people to register will receive a free copy of the book. Book chats will be hosted on Zoom every other week, Whitewater said.
“The book is all about the importance of hope for everyone – children, businesses, the community, etc.,” Whitewater explained. “The authors believe that hope is something you can create, nurture, teach, and spread, and that it can truly change lives and improve communities. With the crash of the oilfield and everything else our local families are dealing with right now, I think it’s the perfect time to teach everyone how to hope and how to spread hope to others. We need something positive.”
Copies of the book are available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble for purchase. To register for the book study, email Amy Whitewater at amwhitewater@woodwardps.net.
“If this is well-received by the community, I will try to bring Dr. Hellman to Woodward before the end of the year to do a presentation,” Whitewater said.
