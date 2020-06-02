The Woodward Public Library’s Summer Reading Book Bingo kicked off this week.
“The Woodward Public Library has always offered a summer reading program for children,” said Woodward Public Library Director Connie Terry. “Reading is a critical component for them to retain knowledge and skills learned in the previous school year. Students who don’t read are at risk of falling behind their classmates. Parents and teachers can avoid this by making sure kids take time to read by participating in the WPL’s BINGO.”
In order to complete a Bingo card, participants will have to do their fair share of reading. Once they complete the card, their name will be entered into a drawing for either gift certificates or cash prizes, according to Terry.
Bingo will run until July 18 for age six and up with the following categories:
1st through 4th grades
5th through 8th grades
9th through 12th grades
18 years and older
Prizes will be awarded in each age group.
You can pick up a bingo sheet at the Woodward Public Library or print one off from their Facebook page. There are separate sheets for each age group.
“We decided to (keep) the summer reading program fun and simple this year because of COVID-19,” said Terry. “We are not planning on doing any normal programming until further notice.”
The Library will also host a story time on their Facebook page beginning June 2 at 10:30 a.m. and run Tuesdays and Thursdays through June and July, according to Terry. The theme for June is community helpers.
Several virtual events will also take place during the month of June each Monday at starting at 1 p.m. and can be viewed for up to one week:
June 8th – Dewey the Dragon Puppet Show
June 15th – Virtual Animation Workshop
June 22nd – Will Stuck and the Figment Follies
June 29th – Elsenpeter Marionettes
For more information, call Woodward Public Library at 580-254-8544.
