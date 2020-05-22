Boiling Springs camping is booked for the Memorial Day weekend, but the 820 acre park is open for visitors, according to Park Manager Tucker Heglin.
“At the moment we are open for RV camping and tent camping and our cabins are still available for rental,” Heglin said. “But as of this weekend, we're plum full in all three of those categories.”
Camp sites at Boiling Springs are far enough apart, there is no need limit availability to stay within social distancing guidelines, according to Heglin.
“Currently we are following the guidelines of the State Department of Health, and we're limiting groups of 50 or more people,” Heglin said. “we're kind of back in the normal operations of things with exceptions of our group camps, which will open. June 1, if we're able to reach the Phase 3 guidelines.”
According to Heglin, the pool isn’t scheduled to open until June 1.
The park boasts five hiking trails, fishing and the golf course for visitors to enjoy over the weekend.
For more information, call 580-256-7664 or visit TravelOk.com/state-parks/672.
