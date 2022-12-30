If you’re looking to get a bit of exercise to start the new year, Boiling Springs State Park and many others across Oklahoma are holding free guided hikes.
In addition, there is free admission for the first day hikes.
The first day hikes are part of a national effort by parks to promote outdoor recreation. The hikes offer individuals and families the opportunity to begin the NewYear connecting with the outdoors and staying active.
“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” said Shelly Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. “Our first day hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks and we can’t wait to see you.”
Boiling Springs will hold its first day hike on New Year’s Day, according to the tourism department.
Hikers are to meet at the park office at 2 p.m. for a one-mile hike on Scout Trail.
Be sure to bring your leashed pets, binoculars, a camera, water and appropriate dress for a cool weather hike.
After the trek, everyone will meet at the park office for complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and cookies.
For those in the Watonga area, Roman Nose State Park is also holding a first day hike.
The hike at Roman Nose is a three-mile round trip to Inspiration Point. Complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and tea will be provided.
