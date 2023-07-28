Curtis O. “Doc” Bohlman, M.D., was elected national surgeon general of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., on July 27, at the 124th VFW National Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.
Dr. Bohlman served in the United States Navy Reserve from 1966 to 1969, and volunteered for duty with the United States Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam as a Flight Surgeon for VMO-2 in the First Marine Air Wing. In recognition of his service, he received the Air Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Fleet Marine Force Combat Operations Insignia, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He joined the VFW in 1975 at Post 2270 in Enida, later transferring to Post 1335 in Woodward, where he maintains his Gold Legacy Life membership. He has served in elected and appointed positions at the Post, District and Department levels. He currently serves as the chairman of the Department of Oklahoma Credentials Committee, and served as the Department of Oklahoma’s Voice of Democracy chairman for 15 years. He is a founding director of the Oklahoma VFW Foundation and was named Oklahoma’s “Mr. VFW” in 2008-2009.
On the national level, he has served twice as Chairman of the Voice of Democracy and Programs Committees, served as Vice Chairman of the Youth Development, Scholarship and Recognition Committee, served on the General Resolutions Committee, Veterans Service Committee, and also served on the VFW National Home Board of Trustees. This will be Dr. Bohlman’s ninth time serving as national surgeon general.
Dr. Bohlman received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1965 and earned Naval Flight Surgeon Wings from the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute in 1967. He practiced general medicine for over 38 years, retiring in 2004.
Dr. Bohlman and his wife, Juanita, who is a VFW Auxiliary past National Soloist, reside in Woodward.
