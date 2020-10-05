The state medical examiner's office on Monday said it had positively identified Leroy Bradt as the man found in Harper County on Thursday.
Bradt had been missing since Aug. 29 and authorities and family members held several searches for him.
The man’s body was found in a shallow ravine in Harper County along with a red F-250 pickup that was overturned on its top, according to the Harper County Sheriff's office.
Harper County officials received a call around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday from a local rancher who had discovered the red pickup on a private ranch south of Selman. The pickup was well off any maintained roadway.
Once the body was discovered the scene was turned over to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the body was sent to the medical examiner's office. A dog found at the scene was taken to a veterinarian, then released to family members, the sheriff's office said.
A gofundme.com page has been set up to help the family with expenses.
