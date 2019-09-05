At the board meeting Monday, the Woodward County Commissioners will be considering acceptance of a letter of resignation from Jon Marc Holt from management of the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
Holt has been director since May 2018 and will be moving to the Bank of Western Oklahoma as an agriculture lender.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider routine local government bridge inspection contracts with ODOT starting April 1, 2020 extending to March 31, 2020.
A transfer of July and August Jail Use Tax money to the Jail Use Tax Fund will be considered.
The board will also consider a materials request program for re-imbursement from CED of $75,000 to be divided equally between the three county districts.
The commission meets each Monday at 10 a.m. in the Woodward County Courthouse commission room.
*****
The High Plains Technology Center Board will hold its monthly meeting on Monday.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the school board room, 3921 34th St.
The agenda appears fairly routine with reports and approving encumbrances. Voting on estimate of needs and the FY19 financial statement are also on the agenda.
There is an item for a public hearing to take comment on financial matters “including past and future expenditures of the District.”
Another item of note as the presentation of the accreditation site report as approved by the State Board of Education for 2019-2020.
Board members will also review and discuss the organizational chart for FY20 and the list of fundraisers for the center for FY20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.