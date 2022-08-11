The Woodward Board of Education had a special meeting Thursday at noon to discuss and take a vote for the 2022-2023 Broadcasting Agreement.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds reiterated the views that were established by both bids on Monday evening.
“We are lucky that we have two great radio stations that are supporting our schools. Our Boomer TV team is here today and wanted to address that they invest their hearts, soul and a whole lot of effort into developing the brand. There is no intent on either side to push Boomer TV, no intent of being dismissive about the product that they’ve developed over the last few years,” he said. “Our goal here is to do the best that we can for our kids. The best opportunities we can for our kids and put it out there in a positive light and in a way that is what our patrons are looking for, both audio and streaming service live and also for archive purposes.”
Brett Brewer with Classic Communications asked if he could address the Boomer TV team. “I’ve been looking forward to meeting you. I didn’t want to insult anyone by meeting under the radar or skirt around things. I’m glad to meet you guys and that you are here.”
CJ Montgomery spoke on behalf of Z 92,
“I apologize if I came off too strong the other evening, but I am so passionate about Woodward, the kids and the business. I promise with whichever way the decision is, however personally, publicly and privately, I will respect that decision. There will still be a Classic Bowl 35 in June of next year,” he said.
Reynolds said, “We kind of tip-toed around again with it being a small community and there’s a lot of personal relationships and friends. We’ve all known each other for a long time across the board. I sit across the table from Brett at Rotary and I see CJ frequently with the Chamber and things. It makes it hard to strip all that away and just have the scales of the facts and factors that weigh each of these options.”
Board member Lance Semmel made a motion to approve Z 92 for the 2022-2023 broadcasting agreement. BJ Williams seconded the motion. President Leah Barby took roll call for the vote with Semmel, Williams and Mead approving, however Barby’s vote was no.
Barby said, “Congratulations to Z 92. We appreciate again so very much both of you all being here and the presentations. I know how fortunate we are having two broadcasting stations of this quality here in Woodward. We thank you for all you do for our community and for our kids.”
Shawn Miller said of the contract, “We are honored to be able to do this with the kids of Woodward. Like what CJ said, it's for Woodward, but it's also for Northwest Oklahoma. Our product that we put on the radio, everyone uses that. It’s for the kids, for the sports, for academic events, it's for everything. That is what we try to build on every year and make it better. We are glad to have the opportunity to do it again.”
Z-92 has held the broadcasting contract for some 30 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.