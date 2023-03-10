The Woodward Board of Education held its monthly meeting at Highland Park Elementary School earlier this week.
Board members toured the school and was told of a number of needed updates ranging from bathroom renovations, outdoor lighting and a safer playground among other things.
After the tour the Board began discussing their reports.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds discussed the districts involvement with District Summer Learning Network. They’ve been talking about ideas on improving the summer learning opportunities with plans to build off of the Boomer ExSTREAM elementary programs.
Aiming to offer middle and high school students similar programs, the district has partnered with High Plains Technology Center with plans to implement them in June.
Reynolds also gave an update on progress with the lead abatement at the administration building.
The building is undergoing repairs after pipes burst during freezing temperatures over the Christmas holidays.
“Crews are about halfway through the lead paint abatement process,” Reynolds said in a recap of the meeting. “Repair work at the administration building will also require many code upgrades, which are required to regain occupancy of the facility.”
Reynolds noted the building was originally built in 1918 as a post office and federal courthouse.
Also under repair is the high school auditorium, which was damaged by bursting water pipes.
“We have submitted a proposed scope of work on the WHS auditorium restoration project, which is right around $1 million,” Reynolds said. “This work includes not only fixing the portions of the building that were damaged but also completing some required code upgrades.”
Reynolds said the district was working with the insurance provider to get started on repairs as soon as possible.
Board members approved the consent agenda and in action items, the selling of $5.1 million in building bonds.
“When the district passes a large bond issue like we did in 2013, we sell those bonds off every year, which keeps our millage rate steady,” Reynolds said. “Our millage rate typically stays at about 17 or 18 mills.”
After an executive session, the board approved the personnel report.
