Recognizing the district’s top honor students highlighted the May meeting of the Woodward Board of Education on Monday.
The meeting was held at the Middle School South Media Center and board members and officials also toured the campus during the meeting.
Nelley Burnett, an 8th grader, started the proceedings by leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Then came recognition time.
In all, 30 valedictorians and 14 salutatorians were honored by the board.
Valedictorians recognized were Maria Altamirano Lares, Blair Brouwers, Brayden Bruehl, Nicole Caballero, Samuel Cheap, Jacee Childers, Luis Corral, Evan Dunn, Camille Frederick, Elizabeth Friend, Madison Green, Shawn Harris, Jose Hernandez, Talbot Iliff, Josie Jones.
Also, Lisandro Lares, Xiomara Marquez, Ethan Matt, Jubelqui Miramontes, Thessaly Pfeifer, Presley Pruett, Catalina Ramirez, Christina Rosales, Olivia Shulyer, Jude Spaeth, Kaylan Swindle, Lorna Waggoner, Halle Waibel, Kendal Wells and Veronica Zwink.
Salutatorians recognized were Hunter Moseley, Kyle Martin, Ingrad Salgado, Ava Long, Vianey Vital Tena, Carli Burton, Serenity Long, Maya Pittman, Cotter Hensal, Derek Smith, Kenna Clark, Hunter Harrison, Bailee Jo Ryan and Edwardo Corona.
Also recognized was the District’s Teacher of the Year Jake Henderson, who teaches history and psychology at the high school. In addition to teaching, Henderson is a published author and has written 25 manuals for history teachers, among other writings.
Board members also heard an update on sports teams from Athletic Director David Norton, who officially introduced Kala Gaines as the new boys basketball coach.
In his report, Reynolds noted that repairs in the water damaged high school auditorium are almost wrapped up, except for receiving the chairs, “which is a supply chain thing,” he said.
Board members approved a consent agenda full of routine items, then in action topics quickly approved the temporary appropriation for the fiscal year 2023-2024 and the request for approval of state and and/or federal fund for the general fund.
Board members also approved hiring adjunct teachers for the high school and middle school, and after an executive session approved rehiring of the certified and support staff for the 2023-2024 year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.