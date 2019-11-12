Woodward Superintendent of Schools Kyle Reynolds updated the Woodward Board of Education on an incident regarding a rumor of a threat made towards Woodward High School last week during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
“I will report this evening, as you all know, last week there was a rumor that a student had made a statement, a threat about taking action, violent action, at Woodward High School,” Reynolds said. “I’m proud of our school resource officers and the administrators at the high school, Mr. Sunderland included. They dove into this thing and they were able to quickly discern that it is a rumor. Not only were they able to find out that this was a rumor, they have now ascertained the origin of that rumor and appropriate steps have been taken by the school, and appropriate steps will likely be taken by law enforcement moving forward.”
Reynolds went on to say that this type of situation is one that the school system takes very seriously, and their reaction will always be swift and very serious.
The superintendent reported on the success of Project AWARE so far and the impact it has had on Woodward Public Schools students.
“Our team has worked very hard,” Reynolds said. “I can tell you we are so pleased with our community manager and our AWARE counselor. We couldn’t have asked for better individuals to put in those positions.”
Woodward Middle School Teacher Sonja Covalt addressed the board with her personal experience with some students that have benefited from the project.
During the span of her career as an educator, Covalt has worked with students in and out of crisis, recovery, detention, and counseling. She explained that she has seen students that have been completely neglected in areas of mental and emotional health with no support or help from home.
“I have three girls right now that in the afternoon, I have one in sixth hour and one in seventh hour, and they miss my class frequently to go to a program called Sparks, which is funded through Project AWARE,” Covalt explained. “Those girls have made turnarounds this year. Their attendance is better. Their attitudes are better. They’re staying on top of their grades.”
One of the girls that does not typically speak to other people has reached out to Covalt for help writing a court appointed essay since she has been on probation. Covalt stressed that this was a huge step for this student.
“This is a girl that never came to school last year and when she did, the last thing on her mind was doing anything school related or appropriate,” Covalt said. “These three girls, their mental health, their emotional health, their confidence, their engagement in work, in class has changed significantly and dramatically.”
While the students’ grades have improved through the project, Covalt says that isn’t the priority.
“What I see is they have hope,” Covalt said. “And through this program, they are getting hope that they didn’t have before, that’s everything. Without hope, because they’re not getting this at home for the most part, without hope that they’re getting through our schools because of Project AWARE, and the mental health facilities and resources and tools we now have - there’s hope for these girls. Their entire lives may change just because of what we started doing this year.”
Reynolds gave a brief update about the Long Range Planning Committee.
“Long Range Planning Committee surveys have gone out,” Reynolds said. “We’ve got two surveys going on. We’ve got an external survey going to a targeted group of voters and we’ve also sent that survey to a number of parents in the district, and then we sent out an internal employee survey.”
WPS is looking to the community and its supporters to see where the district should go next regarding the needs of the district, according to Reynolds.
The Board approved a consent agenda.
The Board approved naming Crystal Baker as an adjunct teacher for WHS Physics for 2019-2020. Baker has a Biological Science Teaching Certificate and currently teachers Biological Science classes, but does not have a Physics Certificate. WHS does not have a teacher that currently holds a Physics Certificate. According to WHS Principal Ron Sunderland, Baker is working to attain a Physics Certificate and will test for it later this year.
The Board entered into executive session to discuss the November District Personnel Report, which they approved in open session.
