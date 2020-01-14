The Oklahoma Blood Institute is continuing their celebration of National Blood Donor Month with a few more upcoming blood drives.
The OBI is asking healthy adults to considering making regular blood donations a resolution this year.
“Some of our friends and neighbors are facing another year of difficult and life-threatening health challenges,” said OBI President and CEO John Armitage, M.D. “We invite you to make a resolution in 2020 to give blood or platelets on a regular basis to ensure that the right blood is available for patients at the right time.”
There will be two blood drives Thursday:
Stock Exchange Bank from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Ignite Church Woodward from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Donors will receive a free, limited edition, long-sleeved t-shirt.
For more information visit obi.org.
