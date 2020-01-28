Local residents will have several opportunities to donate blood next week.
Three blood drives have been scheduled by the Oklahoma Blood Institute. They are:
Feb. 3 - Woodward Nazarene Church, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 6 - High Plains Technology Center, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Feb. 7 - Woodward Christian Academy, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to a t-shirt, donors will receive one complimentary admission voucher to Frontier City in Oklahoma City for use during Frontier City’s spring dates.
OBI is the nation’s 6th largest non-profit blood collector and provides every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals in Oklahoma.
OBI officials say it takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
Appointments to make a blood donation are not required, but can be made by calling the Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-877 or by visiting obi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.