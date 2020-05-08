The Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking blood donors to help Oklahoma rise and recover following the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Covid-19 took its toll on the blood supply and due to its constant demand, OBI has an urgent need for eligible donors.
“We must ensure a robust blood supply as hospitals prepare for more surgeries, treatments, and procedures,” said President and CEO of OBI John Armitage, M.D. “Oklahomans have built a legacy of rising together in times of hardship. We are so grateful to our blood drive coordinators, community partners and health care professionals who encourage blood donation.
“Our donors represent the Oklahoma Standard – providing hope, healing, and comfort to communities recovering in crisis.”
OBI will host a blood drive in Woodward on Wednesday, May 13, at the Woodward High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bloodmobile.
Healthy donors are urged to give blood, and appointments are strongly encouraged to allow for recommended social distancing, according to OBI.
“Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently,” according to an OBI press release. “In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present.”
Donors will receive a free t-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma or two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org.
To make an appointment call 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.
