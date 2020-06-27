Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with Woodward Main Street on Saturday, July 11th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Main Street Office. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood.
Donors will receive a free summer camper t-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Frontier City or Science Museum Oklahoma, or two free entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org. Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Free COVID-19 antibody screening will be offered to donors eighteen and older.
For more information contact www.obi.org.
