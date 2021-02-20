Woodward's First Christian Church has started a Blessing Box to help those in need, said church member Christi Waggoner.
"Non-perishable food items, hygiene items and even baby necessities and gloves, hats, scarves and warm socks are just a few items that are greatly appreciated," she said. "I along with many others have been contributing to the box but it is still being emptied regularly."
Waggoner said anyone interested in helping can usually buy bulk items, separate them out and fill zippy bags with an assortment of items.
A few items you can get in bulk are granola bars, pudding cups, fruit cups, snack crackers, hot chocolate, Sunny D, juice boxes and more. She said many of the items can be found locally.
"The zippy bags are great to have in the Blessing Box because they fit into backpacks," Waggoner said. "A child can grab one before or after school on the go, the bag will have a nutritious snack for them."
To donate, you can put items in the Blessing Box at the church (9th and Oklahoma) or you can drop them off at Wilson's Country Grill at 3004 Williams Ave.
For more information contact Waggoner at 580-571-7138.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.