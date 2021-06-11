Will Lowe provided the biggest change on the leaderboard at the Woodward Elks Rodeo Thursday night.
The three-time world bareback riding champion scored 87.5 with a spectacular ride on the Beutler and Son horse Table Top to take the lead in the event. It was the only lead change of the evening.
Tanner Aus moved into second in bareback riding with a 73.5.
Six-time bull riding world champion Sage Kimzey also provided some excitement with an 83 point ride on Moody Muley to cap the evening. Kimzey is in second place in an event where there have been only two qualified rides so far among 30-plus attempts. Jate Frost leads with an 84.5 from Wednesday night.
Lefty Holman moved into second in the saddle bronc riding with an 84, behind only Kirk Thomson's 86.
In the timed events, Bridger Anderson had a 3.6 second run in steer wrestling to move into second place. Whitney Thurmond's 2.9 second run in breakaway roping moved her into a tie for second place. And in team roping, Kellan and Carson Johnson caught their steer in 4.8 seconds, good for a second-place tie.
The rodeo continues on Friday and will go through Saturday.
Woodward Elks Rodeo leaders after Thursday's performance.
Bareback riding
1, Will Lowe, 87.5. 2, Tannet Aus, 73.5. 3, Will Martin, 73. 4, Ty Blessing, 69. 5, Dylan Riggins, 65.
Saddle bronc riding
1, Kirk Thomson, 86. 2, Lefty Holman, 84. 3, Kole Ashbacher, 81.5. 4, Riggin Smith, 76.5. 5, Wade Sundell, 76.
Bull riding
1, Jate Frost, 84.5. 2, Sage Kimzey, 83.
Steer wresting
1, Dakota Eldridge, 3.4. 2, Bridger Anderson, 3.6. 3, Clayton Hass, 3.7. 4, Joe Nelson and Curtis Cassidy, 3.8.
Barrel racing
1, Kylee Scribner, 17.01. 2, Shelley Morgan, 17.24. 3, Dena Kirkpatrick, 17.29. 4, Cindy Smith and Hailey Kinsey, 17.31.
Breakaway roping
1, Georgie Lage, 2.8. 2, Christi Braudrick and Whitney Thurmond, 2.9. 4, Bailey Bates, Emma Charleston and Darcy Good, 3.0
Team roping
1, Dustin Egusquiza-Travis Graves, 4.7. 2, Curry Kirchner-Austin Rogers and Kellan Johnson-Carson Johnson, 4.8. 4, Hayes Smith-Justin Davis, 5.1. 5, Tyler Waters-Richard Durham, 5.5.
Tie Down roping
1, Shane Hanchey, 8.4. 2, Beau Cooper and Eli Barger, 8.5. 4, Tyler Prcin and Westyn Hughes, 8.8.
Steer roping
First round: 1, Bryce Davis, 11.7, $1,675. 2, Rocky Patterson, 13.0, $1.386. 3, Scott Snedecor, 13.5, $1,097. 4, Jason Stockton, 13.6, $809. 5, Shay Good, 14.6, $520. 6, Cody Lee and Corey Ross, 15.3, $144.
Second round: 1, Taylor Santos, 13.1, $1,675. 2, John E. Bland, 13.4, $1,386. 3, Landon McClaugherty and Jess Tierney, 13.5, $953. 5, Cody Lee, 13.6, $520. 6, Coy Thompson, 14.0, $289.
Third round: 1, Dalton Walker, 11.2, $1,675. 2, Trent Johnson, 11.6, $1,386. 3, Landon McClaugherty, 11.8, $1,097. 4, Vin Fisher and Cash Myers, 12.4, $644. 6, Thomas Smith, 12.5, $289.
Average: 1, Corey Ross, 43.6, $2,512. 2, Taylor Santos, 44.7, $2,079. 3, Mike Chase, 45.4, $1,646. 4 Rocky Patterson, 46.6, $1,213. 5, Brady Garten, 47.0, $780. 6, Cole Patterson 50.8, $433.
