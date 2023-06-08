The first full show of the Woodward Elks Rodeo on Wednesday night saw some impressive performances.
Hudson Williams electrified the crowd with an 86-point ride on the Beutler & Son bull Fake Friend. Williams set a high bar for the remaining three performances.
Taking the lead in bareback riding was Yance Day with an 84 on the horse Election Day.
In saddle bronc riding, Ryder Sanford rode Under the Influence to an 85.5 score. Clint Franks scored an 85 and Parker Fleet 82.
There were some other leader changes as well. Clint Summers and Jake Long recorded a 4.3 second run to take the team roping lead. Kansas teenagers Klay Yaussi and Kash Yaussi moved into second with a 4.7.
In barrel racing two-time world champion Lisa Lockhart clocked a blazing fast 16.94 seconds to take command. Ivy Hurst has the second best time with 17.14.
Leaders in steer wrestling and tie down roping come from the slack portion held on Monday. Tyler Willis Ravenscroft has a 4.1 second run in steer wrestling and Zack Jongblood timed 7.7 seconds in tie down roping. Both times will be hard to challenge.
On Tuesday, world leader Cole Patterson won the steer roping, taking the first and third rounds and also the average, winning over $6,000 on the day. Jess Tierney finished second in the average and Clay Long third. Cody Lee won the second round.
In breakaway roping, Alva’s Taylor Munsell, second in the world last year, leads with a 2.2 second run.
Rodeo performances continue through Saturday.
