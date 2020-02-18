The Boomers turned in one of their more impressive performances of the season Tuesday with a 79-67 Senior Night victory over Clinton at Boomer Fieldhouse.
It was the fourth straight win for the Woodward boys and their second over Clinton this season.
Woodward will take a 15-8 record into district play.
In the girls game, the Boomers never got untracked and dropped a 59-43 decision to the Tornadoes.
A big third quarter was the difference in the boys game.
Woodward turned a 33-29 halftime lead into a 55-44 advantage and maintained the lead throughout the fourth period.
The first half was close and the Boomers grabbed the lead for good in the final minute.
Coltyn Semmel and Kaleb Key sparked the Boomers.
Semmel finished with 19 points and Key 18, including a pair of three-pointers in the key third quarter.
Jack McClung added 13 points and Zaine Farley and Rylan Cope nine each.
Powell had 25 points and Cisneros 17 for Clinton.
In the girls game, Clinton led most of the way, building a 25-17 margin at halftime and quickly increasing it in the second half, going up by 15 before a 6-0 run by the Boomers cut the margin to 40-31 with eight minutes left.
The Tornadoes, rebuilt the lead in the fourth period.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 16 points and Ava Long scored 12.
Payton Rowley and Masey Porter each had five.
Woodward dropped to 9-14 going into the playoffs.
The Boomers will travel to Cushing on Saturday for the District 2 tournament in Area 1, Class 4A.
Other Area 1 district matchups have Mt. Saint Mary at Weatherford, Elk City at Kingfisher, Harrah at Clinton, McLain at Oologah, Seminole at Cleveland, Metro Christian at Perkins and Victory Christian at Bethany.
