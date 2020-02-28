Leedey advanced both teams to the Class B state basketball tournament with wins in the Area 1 championship Friday night at Boomer Fieldhouse.
The girls beat Arnett 49-42 and the boys downed Tyrone 59-52 in games that were close all the way.
Leedey’s girls scored nine unanswered to open the second half and build a 33-24 lead.
Arnett battled back and got within three in the fourth period but couldn’t get any closer.
Rylie Gore led Leedey with 14 points. Brooklyn Bayless had 11 to pace Arnett.
The Lady Wildcats will have another chance to qualify for state tonight against Boise City in the consolation finals at 6:30 p.m. Boise City beat Forgan Friday afternoon.
The boys game was decided in the final two minutes as Leedey outscored the Bobcats 10-4 down the stretch.
Ty Goss had 12 of his 23 points in the fourth period along with a couple of key assists. David Garcia finished with 19 points. Parker Ward and Ayden Page had key offensive rebounds in the final 30 seconds to keep the ball away from the Bobcats.
Roberto Hernandez had 24 points for Tyrone before fouling out in the final minute.
Tyrone will try again to qualify tonight against Burlington. Game time is 8 p.m.
Burlington eliminated Buffalo on Friday.
Woodward girls advance
KINGFISHER - Woodward's girls held off a second half rally by Harrah for a 49-46 victory in the Class 4A regional basketball elimination round Friday afternoon.
With the win, the Boomers will play in today's 1:30 p.m. consolation final to try and earn a spot in next week’s area tournament. The Boomers will play host Kingfisher.
Makale Floyd had a huge game with 22 points to lead the Boomers.
Woodward jumped out to a 16-4 first quarter lead and led 28-18 at halftime but Harrah kept inching closer in the second half, leading to an exciting finish.
Woodward's boys dropped a 58-57 decision to Weatherford in a late game Thursday and ended their season with a 16-10 record.
Scores of interest
Girls
Class 4A: Bethany 39, Perkins 36 (overtime); Blanchard 47, Cache 39; Kingfisher 61, Clinton 29; Metro Christian 42, Cleveland 40
Class 2A: Fairview 34, Hooker 29; Walters 45, Carnegie 38; Hollis 43, Mangum 36; Merritt 47, Frederick 26
Class A: Arapaho-Butler 50, Cheyenne 49; Laverne 40, Frontier 27; Hydro-Eakly 72, Garber 30; Calumet 51, Kiowa 36; Canute 55, Vici 51; Okarche 30, Velma-Alma 16
Class B: Boise City 47, Forgan 42; Duke 45, Big Pasture 32; Lomega 81, Paden 44
Boys
Class 4A: Bishop McGuinness 83, Bridge Creek 49; Elgin 35, Anadarko 29; Mount St. Mary 44, Cushing 34; Seminole 38, McLain 35
Class 3A: Crooked Oak 48, Chisholm 47; Blackwell 55, Chandler 48
Class 2A: Amber-Pocasset 66, Fairview 61; Pioneer 62, Watonga 44; Calera 44, Merritt 41
Class A: Roff 46, Velma-Alma 43; Regent Prep 35, Seiling 29; Vici 77, Alex 43; Kiowa 50, Calumet 41
Class B: Big Pasture 47, Lookeba-Sickles 44; Hammon 75, Midway 49; Varnum 49, Duke 48; Burlington 60, Buffalo 48; Paden 52, Lomega 50
