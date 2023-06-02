Woodward County Commissioners will open a number of sealed bids at their weekly meeting Monday.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Bids to be unsealed include:
- Six-month chip seal/crack seal
- Six-month contract hauling
- Six month emulsion
- Six month fog sealing
Otherwise, commissioners will take up resolutions concerning disposing of equipment from the county treasurer and the county assessor.
Commissioners will also consider a transfer of appropriations from the treasurer maintenance and operations into treasurer travel.
Other items on the agenda include a weekly update on grants, purchase orders, and possible discussion with county officers.
