Two responsible beverage service and sales training sessions are scheduled this month.
The sessions will be held Thursday, March 19 at the High Plains Technology Center in Woodward.
Times are 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. With each session running two and a half hours.
The training is free and open to anyone interested in attending, said Glenda Blosser, prevention and resource development coordinator.
Blosser said the sessions will also satisfy the ABLE Commission training requirement for alcohol sale licensing.
Areas of focus include:
• Laws and regulations governing the sale and use of alcohol.
• Checking identification
• Alcohol management policies
• Keeping incident records.
To register for the sessions, contact Glenda Blosser at 580-571-3240 or email gblosser@odmhsas.org.
You can also text Blosser at 405-313-0190 to get registration information.
