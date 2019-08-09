Two Responsible Beverage Service and Sales training sessions will be held on Aug. 20 at High Plains Technology Center.
Hours are 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the first session and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the second. Registration deadline is Aug. 13
The training is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.
Organizers said the training will satisfy the requirements in the new alcohol law that became effect Oct. 1, 2018.
Some of the information covered will include the laws, regulations and ordinances governing the sale and use of alcohol and the consequences for violations; checking IDs and more.
To register contact Glenda Blosser, certified prevention specialist. at 580-571-3240 or 405-313-0190. Her email is gblosser@odmhsas.org.
