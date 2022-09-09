Bethany jumped on the Boomers early, rolling to a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to a 42-14 victory at Boomer Stadium Friday night.
The Bronchos scored on five of seven first-half possessions and also collected a couple of pass interceptions as they improved to 3-0. Woodward fell to 0-2, both losses coming to top 10 teams.
Bethany went 84 yards in 11 plays for its first score, a 9-yard run by Jaden Gilliland. Three plays later an interception and return set the Bronchos up on the two and Gilliland scored on the next play.
Bethany added three more scores in the half.
Woodward had one possession in Bethany territory but turned the ball over on downs.
In the second half, Bethany scored on its opening possession as Taylor Heim caught a six-yard touchdown pass for a 42-0 lead.
The Boomers scored both touchdowns in the final six minutes of the game on a four-yard run by freshman Ace Long and a one-yard quarterback sneak by Sam Cheap.
Long had a strong second half to finish with 135 yards on 24 carries. He provided the bulk of the Boomers’ offense.
Woodward had four turnovers in the game.
The Boomers will try and break into the win column next week at Newcastle in the final non-district game. Newcastle is 2-0 after beating Plainview 30-13 on Friday.
Other scores of interest
Stillwater 55, Yukon 9
Deer Creek 24, Mustang 21
Muskogee 35, Carl Albert 28
Tuttle 61, Noble 41
Guthrie 54, Duncan 7
Elgin 27, Cache 0
Weatherford 20, El Reno 19
Clinton 28, Heritage Hall 7
Elk City 37, Canadian, Texas 36
Harrah 49, Western Heights 6
Piedmont 28, Blanchard 13
Fairview 60, Alva 28
Hennessey 27, Hinton 14
Kingfisher 56, Chisholm 6
Texhoma 21, Carnegie 12
Walters 28, Sayre 20
Hooker 50, Watonga 0
Pawnee 22, Mooreland 14
Weleetka 46, Pioneer 8
Medford 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Covington Douglas 26, Ringwood 12
Balko-Forgan 42, Tyrone 6
Okeene 26, Geary 24
Buffalo 40, Beaver 0
Seiling 40, Laverne 38
Shattuck 46, Cherokee 20
Canton 62, Sharon-Mutual 14
Timberlake 46, Waukomis 0
