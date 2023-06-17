In 43 years of owning the Corner Lounge, Amber Henry’s grandparents Bill and Lois Young contributed and assisted the community in numerous ways.
Amber Henry wants to continue that tradition and is doing so this year with a benefit softball tournament at the softball complex in Crystal Beach Park.
The tournament, called “Slug-N-Chug” is scheduled for June 24 starting at 11 a.m.
“Normally I do a summer league co-ed softball team for the bar, but this year we decided to focus more on our kids in sports,” Amber Henry said. “Chelsea felt like we should have a charity event and we started brainstorming from there.”
Five teams and possibly a sixth from three local bars – The Corner Lounge, Twisted D’s and Elks Lodge - are entered in the tournament.
Funds raised from the $20 player fees will go toward a charity selected by the tournaments’ winning team.
“The charity will be picked before the game start,” Amber Henry said.
Amber Henry said they have received over $1,000 in prize donations for the tournament and others have helped out with sponsor fees.
“A lot of people have really helped us out,” Chelsea Henry said.
The day will include more than just softball.
There is a home run derby for all ages, face painting other games such as corn hole, raffles and more.
“This is a family friendly event,” Chelsea Henry said.
Spectators are encouraged to come out for the event and admission is free.
Later Saturday night the Brian Cunningham Band will be performing at the Corner Lounge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.