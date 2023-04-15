Waynoka - Jay Beck is a 9-year old boy who was recently diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease, a disease that causes swelling in the walls of blood vessels. The disease left him with a medium size aneurysm on the left side of his heart.
A benefit is scheduled for Beck on April 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Waynoka Fire Station. There will be fish fry, hot dog feed, t-shirts on sale and a silent auction. Entry to the benefit is a donation. If you want to donate in other ways there is an account set up at CoreBank in Waynoka.
Since his diagnosis Beck’s had multiple echocardiograms and he’s on multiple blood pressure medicines, but due to his age his insurance is not paying for it. With the medical funds affecting his family the Jay Beck Warrior Fund Benefit is being organized by Jacinda Perot and Emily Lehr.
“We’re trying to raise funds so they can get him the medication he needs,” Perot said.
