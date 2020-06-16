Woodward Native Julia Benbrook has been nominated for a Heartland Emmy in the interview/discussion category for “Building a Purposeful Brand – Interview with Jonathan Mildenhall.”
Benbrook works for Oklahoma State University as a reporter/producers for OstateTV. She interviewed Mildenhall at the Executive Management Briefings hosted by the Spears School of Business at OSU back in October.
Mildenhall is the former Chief Marketing Officer of Airbnb, according to Benbrook.
“I was so excited to find out that my conversation with Jonathan Mildenhall is nominated for a Heartland Emmy,” Benbrook said. “Jonathan was named one of Forbes Most Influential CMOs and helped create ‘a world where anyone can belong anywhere’ at Airbnb.”
Benbrook noted the variety of topics discussed in her interview with Mildenhall.
“Jonathan is the type of person that is just fun to talk to,” Benbrook said. “He has a larger than life personality and it’s clear why he’s so successful. We spoke about a wide range of topics including strategic advertising, why it’s important to listen to your inner child and how Airbnb turned a PR crisis into a positive conversation about diversity.”
Benbrook believes Mildenhall’s expertise and experience are beneficial to all types of people.
“I would encourage people to look up the interview on OstateTV,” Benbrook said. “Jonathan discusses topics that are very relevant today.”
The Emmy announcements will be made on July 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.