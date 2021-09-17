MOORELAND - The host Bearcats outlasted Woodland in a battle of top 10 Class A football teams at Enterline Field Friday night.
On homecoming night, the Bearcats edged the Cougars 30-28 on a one-yard quarterback sneak by Carter Sampson with 28 seconds remaining.
Woodland had a final possession but two incomplete passes were followed by an interception by Stetson Roper to end the game.
The back and forth contest saw Woodland go up 6-0 on a touchdown by Jackson Rhodes, but Mooreland answered immediately when Roper took the ensuing kickoff 78 yards to score. Sampson added the conversion and it was 8-6.
Woodland, which dominated ball possession in the first half, scored on the final play of the half when Aidan Rhodes barely got the ball into the end zone on an 8-yard run. The conversion made it 14-8.
In the second half, Mooreland wasted little time in taking the lead. Conner Scarbrough got free for a 44-yard touchdown on the Bearcats initial possession and Sampson hit Austin Owens for the conversion.
After the defense forced a punt, the Bearcats went 56 yards in six plays for a 24-14 lead. Scarbrough got the touchdown from 12-yards out, then Sampson added the conversion.
Almost immediately, Woodland answered as Aidan Rhodes hit Jackson Rhodes for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Jackson Rhodes added the conversion and it was 24-22.
A Mooreland fumble on the next possession set the Cougars up near midfield and Jackson Rhodes completed the drive with an 8-yard score at the 7:40 mark for a 28-24 lead.
Mooreland took over again in the final seven minutes, going 65 yards in 14 plays for the game-winner, all on the ground.
The Bearcats converted once on fourth down and twice on third down, including the touchdown play.
Mooreland, ranked sixth, improved to 2-0 and will open district play at home against Thomas next week. Thomas lost 47-0 to defending state champion Cashion on Friday. Woodland, ranked seventh, dropped to 2-1.
*****
The Woodward Boomers dropped to 1-2 on the season with a 25-15 loss at unbeaten Weatherford.
The Eagles took a 12-0 first-half lead and went on to get their eighth consecutive victory against the Boomers.
Woodward will open district play at winless Western Heights next week. Weatherford, 2-0, plays Chickasha. The Eagles are ranked seventh in Class 4A.
The Eagles used two big plays to get the first half lead.
Brett Bozarth's interception and long return set up a one-yard touchdown run by Sam Hoffman, then Reece Villines hit Bozarth on a 40-yard scoring play.
The Boomers threatened in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs at the Eagle five.
After a scoreless third period, the Boomers scored 12 seconds into the fourth period on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Pope to freshman Kash Shipley. Weatherford countered on its next possession for an 18-7 lead, then the Boomers scored with 2:33 left on Nash Hunter's two-yard run. A two-point conversion run by Pope cut the lead to 18-15.
The Eagles, tough, answered immediately with a big touchdown run by Bozarth for the 25-15 final.
*****
In other area games on Friday, Okeene beat Sharon-Mutual 36-22, Ringwood downed Waynoka 34-24, Balko-Forgan blasted Boise City 54-8, Turpin beat Buffalo 42-16, Seiling routed Kremlin-Hillsdale 50-0, Shattuck beat Cherokee 50-0 and Laverne beat Southwest Covenant 14-0 in a game halted by lightning.
