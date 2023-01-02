Basketball season resumes with a flurry of games and tournaments the first week in January.
The Woodward Boomers begin the second semester at home against Guymon on Tuesday
Action at Boomer Fieldhouse starts at 6:30 p.m. with the girls and the boys tip at around 8 p.m.
Woodward’s girls enter January with a 4-2 record that includes a 78-49 win over Guymon in the Compass Athletics Winter Classic in December.
On the boys side, the Boomers are 3-3 overall and coming off a loss to Dodge City in their last game. Guymon is 2-4 and won its last two games in in the first semester. Woodward has dominated the series in recent years and beat the Tigers 46-33 in the December tournament.
In some area girls games of interest, top-ranked Seiling in Class A will play on both Monday and Tuesday, traveling to Laverne and then hosting Fairview.
Seiling is coming off a second place finish in the Mustang Holiday Classic. The Wildcats beat Mustang and Classen SAS before falling to unbeaten Edmond North 62-49 in the championship game.
Laverne got a late start due to football but is 2-1 with the loss to Texhoma. Fairview, typically a solid Class 2A team, is off to a rocky 2-4 start.
In a 270 Conference game, Shattuck travels to face Buffalo. The host Bison are 5-3 so far and coming off a second place finish in the Beaver Tournament. Shattuck sports a 4-1 record and defeated Turpin 51-39 in its last outing.
A top matchup in the panhandle has Turpin, 5-3, taking on the Hooker Bulldogs. Hooker is 5-1 and starts January ranked 9th in Class 2A. The only loss was in the final of the Garber Tournament.
Another game of interest has Lomega, No. 1 in Class B, facing an Okeene team ranked 17th in Class A. Lomega is 10-0 while Okeene is 7-1 with the only loss to Arnett, the 8th ranked team in Class B.
On the boys side, Seiling and Laverne will resume t heir rivalry, only this time on the basketball floor.
Laverne has a 2-1 record with the loss by one-point at fourth-ranked Texhoma. Seiling, anked 8th, is 4-0 after sweeping two games in the Gruver, Texas tournament.
Shattuck’s boys take a spotless 5-0 record to Buffalo while the Bison are 5-3 with two of the losses coming to top 10 teams. Shattuck is ranked 20th in Class A.
Undefeated Goodwell puts an 11-0 record on the line against a Tyrone club that is rebuilding but still pretty athletic. Tryone is 5-5 so far.
Schedule
January 2
Seiling at Laverne
January 3
Guymon at Woodward
Shattuck at Buffalo
Laverne at Balko
Fairview at Seiling
Sharon-Mutual at Taloga
Canton at Aline-Cleo/Freedom
Booker, Texas at Beaver
Boise City at Texhoma
Moscow, Kansas at Forgan
Tyrone at Goodwell
Turpin at Hooker
Hammon at Corn Bible Academy
Erick at Cheyenne-Reydon
Sweetwater at Arapaho-Butler
Lomega at Okeene
Blackwell at Alva
Ringwood at Burlington.
