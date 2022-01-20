JONES - Woodward's boys upset host Jones 69-63 in the opening round of the Kiwanis Tournament here Thursday night.
The Boomers improved to 8-6 with the victory and will face Lindsay at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Jones was ranked 9th in Class 3A. Lindsay upset Bethany 44-35 in the first round.
The Boomers never trailed and built a 34-18 halftime lead. Jones stormed back in the second half, but the Boomers hit key free throws in the final minutes to seal the victory.
Jesus Cano had a season high 29 points to pace the Boomers. Peyton Hughes added 13 points and Sam Cheap 11. Kash Shipley scored nine points, Jake Mead five and Hunter Moseley two.
Tuttle and Perkins are the other semifinal teams.
In the girls game, a furious fourth quarter rally by the Boomers ended in a heart-breaking loss.
Avery Marchino's bucket at the buzzer gave 13th-ranked Bethany a 62-60 win over the Boomers.
Woodward had stormed back from a 12-point deficit to twice tie the game in the final minute, once on a bucket by Riley Moore and then with two free throws from Thessaly Pfeifer.
Pfiefer finished with a game high 31 points, including 13 in the fourth period. Masey Porter scored seven of her eight in the fourth quarter as well. Moore, Faith O'Handley and Averi Edwards each scored six and Brailee Cloyd had three.
Keziah Lofton, a freshman already with numerous Division I offers, led Bethany with 22 points.
Woodward, 8-6, will play Perkins at 10 a.m. on Friday
Area scores
High school girls
Covington-Douglas 54, Dover 50
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 53, Waynoka 16
Kremlin-Hillsdale 60, Timberlake 24
Okeene 51, Oilton 18
Oklahoma Christian Academy 57, Chisholm 22
Alva 69, Ponca City Home School 18
Shattuck 44, Sayre 27
Balko 57, Shattuck JV 24
Seiling 83, Erick 26
Turpin 58, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 18
Lomega 90, Deer Creek-Lamont 24
Canton 35, Beaver 23
Arnett 62 Boise City 49
Cherokee 43, Medford 22
Clinton 42, Varnum 40
Watonga 58, Crescent 27
Okarche 76, Mulhall Orlando 17
Oklahoma Bible 61, Barnsdall 6
Merritt 45, Duke 33
Mooreland 47, Buffalo 34
Calumet 39, Arapaho-Butler 31
Guymon 40, Guthrie 30
Kingfisher 78, Edmond Santa Fe JV 28
Leedey 45, Snyder 30
Norman 77, Enid 48
High school boys
Seiling 64, Blair 20
Cherokee 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 36
Weatherford 87, Dickson 42
Kingfisher 76, Ponca City JV 15
Lomega 63, Medford 19
Mangum 62, Navajo 37
Watonga 88, Oilton 21
Sayre 71, Shattuck JV 44
Shattuck 58, Boise City 54
Turpin 63, Beaver 39
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 61, Waynoka 56
Garber 69, Cimarron 25
Oklahoma Christian School 66, Fairview 44
Clinton 63, Bethel 48
Texhoma 71, Agra 21
Ringwood 64, Deer Creek-Lamont 51
Elk City 42, Altus 39
Ardmore 81, Enid 58
Vici 51, Balko 28
Calumet 46, Burns Flat-Dill City 45
Hammon 55, Cheyenne-Reydon 50
Leedey 66, Snuder 47
