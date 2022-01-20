JONES - Woodward's boys upset host Jones 69-63 in the opening round of the Kiwanis Tournament here Thursday night.

The Boomers improved to 8-6 with the victory and will face Lindsay at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Jones was ranked 9th in Class 3A. Lindsay upset Bethany 44-35 in the first round.

The Boomers never trailed and built a 34-18 halftime lead. Jones stormed back in the second half, but the Boomers hit key free throws in the final minutes to seal the victory.

Jesus Cano had a season high 29 points to pace the Boomers. Peyton Hughes added 13 points and Sam Cheap 11. Kash Shipley scored nine points, Jake Mead five and Hunter Moseley two.

Tuttle and Perkins are the other semifinal teams.

In the girls game, a furious fourth quarter rally by the Boomers ended in a heart-breaking loss.

Avery Marchino's bucket at the buzzer gave 13th-ranked Bethany a 62-60 win over the Boomers.

Woodward had stormed back from a 12-point deficit to twice tie the game in the final minute, once on a bucket by Riley Moore and then with two free throws from Thessaly Pfeifer.

Pfiefer finished with a game high 31 points, including 13 in the fourth period. Masey Porter scored seven of her eight in the fourth quarter as well. Moore, Faith O'Handley and Averi Edwards each scored six and Brailee Cloyd had three.

Keziah Lofton, a freshman already with numerous Division I offers, led Bethany with 22 points.

Woodward, 8-6, will play Perkins at 10 a.m. on Friday

Area scores

High school girls

Covington-Douglas 54, Dover 50

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 53, Waynoka 16

Kremlin-Hillsdale 60, Timberlake 24

Okeene 51, Oilton 18

Oklahoma Christian Academy 57, Chisholm 22

Alva 69, Ponca City Home School 18

Shattuck 44, Sayre 27

Balko 57, Shattuck JV 24

Seiling 83, Erick 26

Turpin 58, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 18

Lomega 90, Deer Creek-Lamont 24

Canton 35, Beaver 23

Arnett 62 Boise City 49

Cherokee 43, Medford 22

Clinton 42, Varnum 40

Watonga 58, Crescent 27

Okarche 76, Mulhall Orlando 17

Oklahoma Bible 61, Barnsdall 6

Merritt 45, Duke 33

Mooreland 47, Buffalo 34

Calumet 39, Arapaho-Butler 31

Guymon 40, Guthrie 30

Kingfisher 78, Edmond Santa Fe JV 28

Leedey 45, Snyder 30

Norman 77, Enid 48

High school boys

Seiling 64, Blair 20

Cherokee 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 36

Weatherford 87, Dickson 42

Kingfisher 76, Ponca City JV 15

Lomega 63, Medford 19

Mangum 62, Navajo 37

Watonga 88, Oilton 21

Sayre 71, Shattuck JV 44

Shattuck 58, Boise City 54

Turpin 63, Beaver 39

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 61, Waynoka 56

Garber 69, Cimarron 25

Oklahoma Christian School 66, Fairview 44

Clinton 63, Bethel 48

Texhoma 71, Agra 21

Ringwood 64, Deer Creek-Lamont 51

Elk City 42, Altus 39

Ardmore 81, Enid 58

Vici 51, Balko 28

Calumet 46, Burns Flat-Dill City 45

Hammon 55, Cheyenne-Reydon 50

Leedey 66, Snuder 47

