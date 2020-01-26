JONES - Woodward's boys edged Perkins 58-56 on Saturday for third place in the Jones Kiwanis basketball tournament.
It was the Boomers' 10th win of the season against seven losses.
Jack McClung led Woodward with 16 points, Coltyn Semmel scored 11 and Kaleb Key 9.
Cade McCutcheon had 14 for Perkins.
In the girls third place game, Perkins edged the Boomers 47-46 in double overtime. The winning point came on a free throw with two seconds left in the second overtime.
Ava Long had 12 points, Thessaly Pfiefer 10 and Makale Floyd 9 for the Boomers. Stevenson led Perkins with 24 points. Madison Gartrell of Woodward hit at a three at the end of regulation to force the first overtime.
Woodward is 8-9 on the season.
The Boomer teams are home for a pair of games this week, facing Alva on Tuesday, then Blackwell for homecoming on Friday.
Summaries
Boys
Woodward 58, Perkins 56
Woodward - McClung 16, Semmel 11, Key 9, Kornele 4, Cheap 4, Farley 3, Chavez 3, Cope 3, Mead 3, Cano 2.
Girls
Perkins 47, Woodward 46
Woodward - Long 12, Pfeifer 10, Floyd 9, Rowley 5, Porter 5, Gartrell 3, Price 2.
****
In the Shattuck Shootout on Saturday, the Forgan girls completed a series of three wins over ranked teams with a 74-51 victory over Arnett in the championship game.
Kylie Eagan had 36 points for Forgan.
Shattuck won the boys title 56-53 over 270 Conference rival Vici in a matchup of potential state tournament teams.
Vici's girls beat Sayre for third place, 40-21 and Laverne edged Forgan 43-41 in the boys third place game.
*****
Other scores of interest
Girls
Anadarko 63, Sulphur 24; Hydro-Eakly 62, Arapaho-Butler 47; Boise City 55, Balko 32; Calumet 48, Thomas 42; Clinton 49, Cashion 41; Lomega 75, Cherokee 42; Cheyenne 46, Seiling 30; Cimarron 36, Drummond 31; Okarche 41 Crescent 30; Elk City 51, Crossing Christian 43; Fairview 48, Mannford 30; Tyrone 38, Felt 35; Freedom 43, Taloga 17; Garber 52, Waukomis 50; Hammon 48, Merritt 45; Leedey 48, Hollis 46; Hooker 52, Turpin 51; Shattuck 59, Laverne 54; Okeene 42, Watonga 40; Ringwood 33, Timberlake 19; Texhoma 39, Goodwell 28; Weatherford 49, Kingfisher 35
Boys
Altus 69, Lawton Eisenhower 52; Elk City 78, Alva 65; Anadarko 47, Vanoss 39; Calumet 57, Arapaho-Butler 55; Balko 79, Arnett 74; Erick 84, Blair 61; Sayre 58, Boise City 55; Hydro-Eakly 47, Canute 28; Cherokee 61, Lomega 55; Merritt 54, Cheyenne 46; Chisholm 44, Guymon 40; Clinton 74, Perry 71; Felt 39, Turpin 36; Garber 72, Pioneer 42; Goodwell 46, Tyrone 45; Granite 64, Sweetwater 48; Kingfisher 85, Guthrie 42; Hammon 70, Seiling 57; Weatherford 68, Harrah 49; Hooker 63, Texhoma 47; Leedey 60, Snyder 47; Watonga 89, Oilton 49; Ringwood 68, Burlington 34; Thomas 37, Sentinel 33
Buffalo Tournament Summaries
Girls
Waynoka 59, Sharon-Mutual 30
Waynoka - Seiger 24, Hagelbert 23, Gaskill 4, Devine 4, Pitts 2, Redgate 2
Sharon-Mutual - Nail 8, Harris 7, Neil 6, Bruce 6, Mulbery 3
Hardesty-Yarbrough 64, Buffalo 61
Hardesty-Yarbrough - Estrada 42, Moreno 7, Rodman 6, Rivera 4, Knelssen 3, Nevarez 2
Buffalo - Perkins 14, Snider 12, Herd 12, Ceniceros 9, Inderlied 6, Bowles 5, Nunez 3
Canton 43, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 39
Canton - Green 17, Robison 10, Dowell 8, Hood 7, Russell 1
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Brown 12, Calvillo 10, Woodson 7, Williams 6, Barton 2, Hagemier 2
Championship
Mooreland 37, Beaver 32
Mooreland - Burrow 12, Wommack 9, Kahn 4, Adams 4, Lintner 3, Stinnett 3, Kahoe 2
Beaver - Schlessman 14, Looper 12, Hintergardt 6
Boys
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 69, Hardesty-Yarbrough 47
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Casnigo 17, Miranda 11, Silva 9, Pachner 8, Garton 8, Reed 5, Barby 4, Plante 4, Smith 3
Hardesty-Yarbrough - Knelssen 19, Wright 10, Diaz 5, Celleli 6, Rodman 5, Sellars 2
Waynoka 48, Beaver 46
Waynoka - Olson 16, George 15, Burns 12, Green 4, Newton 1
Beaver - Pugh 26, Cash 10, Gonzales 8, Lozano 2
Canton 47, Sharon-Mutual 44
Canton - Scott 17, J. Fox 11, Edwards 9, Crawford 6, C. Cox 2, Conrady 2
Sharon-Mutual - Mulbery 27, Elam 5, Thompson 5, Marlatt 4, Sessoms 3
Championship
Buffalo 45, Mooreland 22
Buffalo - Lizardo 10, Bowles 10, S. Silver 11, Santana 6, Yauk 4, I. Silver 2
Mooreland - Pollard 7, Sturgill 6, White 3, Sutton 2, Cronister 2, Hopper 2.
