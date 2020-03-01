Panhandle teams won big to earn state basketball tournament trips in the Class B Area 1 consolation finals at Boomer Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Boise City led most of the way to defeat Arnett 74-56 in the girls game while on the boys side Tyrone punched its state ticket with an 80-60 win over Burlington.
Third-ranked Boise City reversed two earlier losses to Arnett as Sierra Dadisman scored 21 points and Kayla Woolman 20.
Arnett fell behind by as many as 20 points in the third period and rallied to get within eight with 3:37 left but that was as close as it would get.
Brooklyn Bayless led the surge and ended up with a game-high 34 points.
Tyrone's boys exploded to a 20-point lead at half-time and turned away Burlington comebacks in the second half.
Ethan Brown and Roberto Hernandez each scored 23 points to pace Tyrone, ranked seventh.
Tatelyn Regier had 17 to lead Burlington and Paschall scored 15.
In Class A, the Vici boys and girls advanced to state.
Vici's girls routed Arapaho-Butler 56-36 and the boys knocked off top-ranked Cyril 63-59.
Laverne's girls bid for a state trip came up a game short as the Tigers lost to Garber 46-30.
In Class 4A, the Woodward girls ended their season with a 53-42 loss to Kingfisher in the regional consolation finals.
Woodward fell in a big hole early, trailing 21-4 after the first quarter. The Boomers eventually got as close as nine in the fourth period before Kingfisher closed out the game.
Thesally Pfeifer led Woodward with 13 points and Masey Porter scored nine.
In Class 2A, Fairview's girls were eliminated by Sayre 39-25.
The Hooker boys defeated No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Union 61-55 to advance to the area finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.