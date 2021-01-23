Week ahead in basketball (Jan. 26-30)

Tuesday's games

Woodward at Alva; Arnett at Forgan; Beaver at Goodwell; Laverne at Buffalo; Fairview at Thomas; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne; Freedom at Taloga; Shattuck at Leedey; Vici at Seiling; Sharon-Mutual at Sweetwater; Waynoka at Cherokee; Watonga at Okeene

Thursday's games

Vici at Woodward; Okeene at Geary

Friday's games

Woodward at Blackwell; Buffalo at Arnett; Beaver at Freedom; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Shattuck; Turpin at Laverne; Leedey at Thomas; Watonga at Mooreland; Seiling at Hinton; Sharon-Mutual at Erick; Vici vs. Frontier at Enid; Medford at Waynoka; Hooker vs. Perry at Enid; Timberlake at Lomega; Merritt at Hammon

Saturday's games

Alva vs. Anadarko Riverside at Enid; Seiling vs. Frontier at Enid; Tyrone at Arnett; Leedey at Cheyenne; Mooreland at Thomas; Goodwell at Forgan

Friday's scoreboard (Jan. 22)

High school girls

Buffalo Tournament

Sharon-Mutual 49, Waynoka 43; Buffalo 48, Sweetwater 30; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41, Beaver 34; Canton 43, Mooreland 39

Cherokee Strip Tournament

Medford 31, DCLA 14; Lomega 87, Ringwood 32

Cashion Tournament

Fairview 46, Dale JV 33

Shattuck Shootout

Vici 63, Arnett 54; Forgan 56, Shattuck 38; Laverne 46, Sayre JV 23; Boise City 38, Sayre 21

Tri-County Festival

Leedey 68, Altus 65; Hobart 51, Cordell 38; Snyder 58, Hollis 50; Navajo 63, Mangum 27

Bi County Tournament

Erick 52, Merritt JV 29; Seiling 57, Hammon 53; Merritt 39, Cheyenne 34

Texhoma Tournament

Turpin 52, Texhoma 37; Hooker 55, Tyrone 37

High school boys

Buffalo Tournament

Waynoka 39, Beaver 35; Sharon-Mutual 48, Sweetwater 31; Mooreland 51, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 44; Buffalo 45, Canton 24

Cherokee Strip Tournament

Timberlake 53, Medford 50; DCLA 57, Lomega JV 22; Cherokee 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 31; Lomega 60, Cherokee 18

Cashion Tournament

Fairview 47, OCS 43; Clinton 56, Cashion 37; Dale 75, Varnum 68

Shattuck Shootout

Hooker JV 38, Arnett 26; Boise City 55, Shattuck JV 35; Forgan 59, Laverne 46; Vici 53, Shattuck 52

Bi County Tournament

Seiling 83, Cheyenne 55; Hammon 69, Granite 37

Texhoma Tournament

Hooker 51, Goodwell 33; Texhoma 61, Tyrone 48; Turpin 60, Texhoma JV 33

Thursday's scores (Jan. 21)

High School girls

Shattuck Shootout

Arnett 40, Sayre 33; Shattuck 44, Boise City 38; Vici 60, Sayre JV 26; Forgan 41, Laverne 32

Buffalo Tournament

Beaver 43, Sharon-Mutual 35; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49, Waynoka 30; Canton 55, Sweetwater 35; Mooreland 45, Buffalo 44

Bi-County Tournament

Cheyenne 54, Merritt JV 29; Seiling 71, Blair 24; Hammon 52, Duke 43

Tri-County Festival

Leedey 61, Cordell 36; Snyder 52, Mangum 48

Cashion Tournament

Dale 50, Fairview 18; Perry 76, Cashion 40

Texhoma Tournament

Tyrone 43, Felt 21; Texhoma 43, Goodwell 31

Cherokee Strip Tournament

Lomega 97, Cherokee JV 20; Cherokee 69, DCLA 18; Ringwood 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale JV 21, Kremlin-Hillsdale 39, Medford 21

High school boys

Buffalo Tournament

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 52, Sharon-Mutual 39; Canton 39, Waynoka 26; Mooreland 86, Sweetwater 35; Buffalo 47, Beaver 37

Shattuck Shootout

Laverne 56, Boise City 47; Shattuck 61, Arnett 27; Vici 67, Hooker JV 33

Bi-County Tournament

Seiling 72, Blair 46; Erick 56, Hammon 46; Duke 65, Granite 31; Cheyenne 39, Merritt 35

Cashion Tournament

Dale 60, Fairview 45

Texhoma Tournament

Tyrone 73, Felt 24; Goodwell 41, Turpin 25

Cherokee Strip Tournament

Lomega 93, DCLA 22; Kremlin-Hillsdale 49, Timberlake 45; Cherokee 58, Lomega JV 26; Ringwood 48, Medford 35

Kids, Inc.

The registration period for Kids, Inc. adult basketball teams starts today and runs through Feb. 2

Men’s and women’s leagues are planned. Team fee is $150 and player fee is $30.

Also getting ready to start is sign-up for spring soccer.

Birthdates are:

Under 13 - Aug. 1, 2007-July 31, 2010

Under 10 - Aug. 1, 2010-July 31, 2012

Under 8 - Aug. 1, 2012-July 31, 2014

Under 6 - Aug. 1, 2014-July 31, 2015

Before a kid can play any Kids, Inc. sport a birth certificate must be on file at the office.

NOSA soccer registration

NOSA Soccer Sign Ups happening now and will end January 31st.  You can register your children at www.nosasoccer.org or go by Western Drug  located at 1003 17th St. in Woodward from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and complete the sign up forms there.  Check the NOSA Facebook page for more information.  Any questions call 580-216-7708.

