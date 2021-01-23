Week ahead in basketball (Jan. 26-30)
Tuesday's games
Woodward at Alva; Arnett at Forgan; Beaver at Goodwell; Laverne at Buffalo; Fairview at Thomas; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne; Freedom at Taloga; Shattuck at Leedey; Vici at Seiling; Sharon-Mutual at Sweetwater; Waynoka at Cherokee; Watonga at Okeene
Thursday's games
Vici at Woodward; Okeene at Geary
Friday's games
Woodward at Blackwell; Buffalo at Arnett; Beaver at Freedom; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Shattuck; Turpin at Laverne; Leedey at Thomas; Watonga at Mooreland; Seiling at Hinton; Sharon-Mutual at Erick; Vici vs. Frontier at Enid; Medford at Waynoka; Hooker vs. Perry at Enid; Timberlake at Lomega; Merritt at Hammon
Saturday's games
Alva vs. Anadarko Riverside at Enid; Seiling vs. Frontier at Enid; Tyrone at Arnett; Leedey at Cheyenne; Mooreland at Thomas; Goodwell at Forgan
Friday's scoreboard (Jan. 22)
High school girls
Buffalo Tournament
Sharon-Mutual 49, Waynoka 43; Buffalo 48, Sweetwater 30; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41, Beaver 34; Canton 43, Mooreland 39
Cherokee Strip Tournament
Medford 31, DCLA 14; Lomega 87, Ringwood 32
Cashion Tournament
Fairview 46, Dale JV 33
Shattuck Shootout
Vici 63, Arnett 54; Forgan 56, Shattuck 38; Laverne 46, Sayre JV 23; Boise City 38, Sayre 21
Tri-County Festival
Leedey 68, Altus 65; Hobart 51, Cordell 38; Snyder 58, Hollis 50; Navajo 63, Mangum 27
Bi County Tournament
Erick 52, Merritt JV 29; Seiling 57, Hammon 53; Merritt 39, Cheyenne 34
Texhoma Tournament
Turpin 52, Texhoma 37; Hooker 55, Tyrone 37
High school boys
Buffalo Tournament
Waynoka 39, Beaver 35; Sharon-Mutual 48, Sweetwater 31; Mooreland 51, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 44; Buffalo 45, Canton 24
Cherokee Strip Tournament
Timberlake 53, Medford 50; DCLA 57, Lomega JV 22; Cherokee 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 31; Lomega 60, Cherokee 18
Cashion Tournament
Fairview 47, OCS 43; Clinton 56, Cashion 37; Dale 75, Varnum 68
Shattuck Shootout
Hooker JV 38, Arnett 26; Boise City 55, Shattuck JV 35; Forgan 59, Laverne 46; Vici 53, Shattuck 52
Bi County Tournament
Seiling 83, Cheyenne 55; Hammon 69, Granite 37
Texhoma Tournament
Hooker 51, Goodwell 33; Texhoma 61, Tyrone 48; Turpin 60, Texhoma JV 33
Thursday's scores (Jan. 21)
High School girls
Shattuck Shootout
Arnett 40, Sayre 33; Shattuck 44, Boise City 38; Vici 60, Sayre JV 26; Forgan 41, Laverne 32
Buffalo Tournament
Beaver 43, Sharon-Mutual 35; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49, Waynoka 30; Canton 55, Sweetwater 35; Mooreland 45, Buffalo 44
Bi-County Tournament
Cheyenne 54, Merritt JV 29; Seiling 71, Blair 24; Hammon 52, Duke 43
Tri-County Festival
Leedey 61, Cordell 36; Snyder 52, Mangum 48
Cashion Tournament
Dale 50, Fairview 18; Perry 76, Cashion 40
Texhoma Tournament
Tyrone 43, Felt 21; Texhoma 43, Goodwell 31
Cherokee Strip Tournament
Lomega 97, Cherokee JV 20; Cherokee 69, DCLA 18; Ringwood 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale JV 21, Kremlin-Hillsdale 39, Medford 21
High school boys
Buffalo Tournament
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 52, Sharon-Mutual 39; Canton 39, Waynoka 26; Mooreland 86, Sweetwater 35; Buffalo 47, Beaver 37
Shattuck Shootout
Laverne 56, Boise City 47; Shattuck 61, Arnett 27; Vici 67, Hooker JV 33
Bi-County Tournament
Seiling 72, Blair 46; Erick 56, Hammon 46; Duke 65, Granite 31; Cheyenne 39, Merritt 35
Cashion Tournament
Dale 60, Fairview 45
Texhoma Tournament
Tyrone 73, Felt 24; Goodwell 41, Turpin 25
Cherokee Strip Tournament
Lomega 93, DCLA 22; Kremlin-Hillsdale 49, Timberlake 45; Cherokee 58, Lomega JV 26; Ringwood 48, Medford 35
Kids, Inc.
The registration period for Kids, Inc. adult basketball teams starts today and runs through Feb. 2
Men’s and women’s leagues are planned. Team fee is $150 and player fee is $30.
Also getting ready to start is sign-up for spring soccer.
Birthdates are:
Under 13 - Aug. 1, 2007-July 31, 2010
Under 10 - Aug. 1, 2010-July 31, 2012
Under 8 - Aug. 1, 2012-July 31, 2014
Under 6 - Aug. 1, 2014-July 31, 2015
Before a kid can play any Kids, Inc. sport a birth certificate must be on file at the office.
NOSA soccer registration
NOSA Soccer Sign Ups happening now and will end January 31st. You can register your children at www.nosasoccer.org or go by Western Drug located at 1003 17th St. in Woodward from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and complete the sign up forms there. Check the NOSA Facebook page for more information. Any questions call 580-216-7708.
