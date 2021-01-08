On Friday, the Woodward basketball teams moved into the consolation finals of the Wheat Capital Tournament.
The girls defeated Blackwell 51-32 and will play Alva today at 12:30 p.m.
The boys routed Alva 79-48 and will face Perry at 2 p.m.
Alva's girls defeated the Oklahoma City Knights 59-11 and Perry's boys beat Blackwell 50-21.
In the girls game Friday, Thessaly Pfeifer scored 17 points, Ava Long 11 and Avery Williams nine to pace a balanced offense.
Woodward led 27-18 early in the third period and scored the next 18 points to take a commanding 45-18 advantage.
Max Cheap had 24 points, 22 in the first half, and Rylan Cope 18 to lead the Boomers, who never trailed. Jesus Cano added 10 points and Kaden Kornele and Zach Chavez each had nine.
The Boomers built a 40-24 halftime lead and dominated the final two periods as well.
Friday scores
Girls
Oil Center Classic
Turpin 74, Waynoka 11
Balko 36, Mooreland 34
Leedey 53, Laverne 33
Forgan 51, Shattuck 49
Hammon Tournament
Beaver 37, Sentinel 27
Boise City 41, Corn Bible 28
Hammon 46, Binger-Oney 34
Lomega 67, Erick 30
Ward Center Classic
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40, Temple 30
Texhoma 49, Woodward JV 39
Cyril 59, Vici 56 (overtime)
Seiling 72, Arnett 44
Arapaho-Butler Classic
Cheyenne 42, Lookeba-Sickles 41
Sayre 40, Arapaho-Butler 39
Cherokee Tournament
Cherokee 61, Timberlake 38
Pond Creek-Hunter 71, Billings 10
Buffalo 56, Kremlin-Hillsdale 40
DcLA 56, Medford JV 16
Weatherford Tournament
Tuttle 52, Clinton 24
Three Rivers Tournament
Hennessey 47, Crescent 20
Thomas 48, OBA 18
Fairview 32, Cashion 30
Okarche 58, Watonga 54
Wheat Capital Tournament
Kingfisher 56, Garber 54 (overtime)
Perry 46, Chisholm 40 (overtime)
Okeene Tournament
Waukomis 55, Ringwood 26
Pioneer 47, Sharon-Mutual 27
Okeene 39, Canton 37
Boys
Oil Center Classic
Mooreland 69, Waynoka 43
Balko 59, Laverne 39
Leedey 57, Forgan 46
Shattuck 51, Turpin 27
Ward Center Classic
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47, Arnett 46
Kingfisher JV 54, Cyril 44
Seiling 63, Vici 55
Texhoma 81, Temple 43
Hammon Tournament
Binger-Oney 53, Beaver 38
Hammon 70, Boise City 56
Lomega 68, Erick 36
Okeene Tournament
Canton 49, Ringwood JV 25
Ringwood 36, Sharon-Mutual 24
Okeene 57, Dover 32
Waukomis 66, Pioneer 60
Weatherford Tournament
Clinton 67, Altus 21
Yukon 60, John Marshall 53
Tuttle 66, Weatherford 43
Three Rivers Tournament
Thomas 49, Crescent 35
Hennessey 55, Watonga 50
Okarche 60, Oklahoma Bible 52
Cashion 56, Fairview 34
Cherokee Tournament
Alva JV 66, Kremlin-Hillsdale 59 (overtime)
Buffalo 57, Timberlake 48
Cherokee 47, Burlington 44
Arapaho-Butler Classic
Southwest Covenant 35, Cheyenne 32
Canute 45, Cordell 40
Arapaho-Butler 47, Sayre 40
Weatherford Tournament
Clinton 67, Altus 21
Guthrie 57, Elgin 44
Wheat Capital Tournament
Kingfisher 83, Tecumseh 43
OKC Knights 55, Chisholm 52
