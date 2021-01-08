On Friday, the Woodward basketball teams moved into the consolation finals of the Wheat Capital Tournament.

The girls defeated Blackwell 51-32 and will play Alva today at 12:30 p.m.

The boys routed Alva 79-48 and will face Perry at 2 p.m.

Alva's girls defeated the Oklahoma City Knights 59-11 and Perry's boys beat Blackwell 50-21.

In the girls game Friday, Thessaly Pfeifer scored 17 points, Ava Long 11 and Avery Williams nine to pace a balanced offense.

Woodward led 27-18 early in the third period and scored the next 18 points to take a commanding 45-18 advantage.

Max Cheap had 24 points, 22 in the first half, and Rylan Cope 18 to lead the Boomers, who never trailed. Jesus Cano added 10 points and Kaden Kornele and Zach Chavez each had nine.

The Boomers built a 40-24 halftime lead and dominated the final two periods as well.

Friday scores

Girls

Oil Center Classic

Turpin 74, Waynoka 11

Balko 36, Mooreland 34

Leedey 53, Laverne 33

Forgan 51, Shattuck 49

Hammon Tournament

Beaver 37, Sentinel 27

Boise City 41, Corn Bible 28

Hammon 46, Binger-Oney 34

Lomega 67, Erick 30

Ward Center Classic

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40, Temple 30

Texhoma 49, Woodward JV 39

Cyril 59, Vici 56 (overtime)

Seiling 72, Arnett 44

Arapaho-Butler Classic

Cheyenne 42, Lookeba-Sickles 41

Sayre 40, Arapaho-Butler 39

Cherokee Tournament

Cherokee 61, Timberlake 38

Pond Creek-Hunter 71, Billings 10

Buffalo 56, Kremlin-Hillsdale 40

DcLA 56, Medford JV 16

Weatherford Tournament

Tuttle 52, Clinton 24

Three Rivers Tournament

Hennessey 47, Crescent 20

Thomas 48, OBA 18

Fairview 32, Cashion 30

Okarche 58, Watonga 54

Wheat Capital Tournament

Kingfisher 56, Garber 54 (overtime)

Perry 46, Chisholm 40 (overtime)

Okeene Tournament

Waukomis 55, Ringwood 26

Pioneer 47, Sharon-Mutual 27

Okeene 39, Canton 37

Boys

Oil Center Classic

Mooreland 69, Waynoka 43

Balko 59, Laverne 39

Leedey 57, Forgan 46

Shattuck 51, Turpin 27

Ward Center Classic

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47, Arnett 46

Kingfisher JV 54, Cyril 44

Seiling 63, Vici 55

Texhoma 81, Temple 43

Hammon Tournament

Binger-Oney 53, Beaver 38

Hammon 70, Boise City 56

Lomega 68, Erick 36

Okeene Tournament

Canton 49, Ringwood JV 25

Ringwood 36, Sharon-Mutual 24

Okeene 57, Dover 32

Waukomis 66, Pioneer 60

Weatherford Tournament

Clinton 67, Altus 21

Yukon 60, John Marshall 53

Tuttle 66, Weatherford 43

Three Rivers Tournament

Thomas 49, Crescent 35

Hennessey 55, Watonga 50

Okarche 60, Oklahoma Bible 52

Cashion 56, Fairview 34

Cherokee Tournament

Alva JV 66, Kremlin-Hillsdale 59 (overtime)

Buffalo 57, Timberlake 48

Cherokee 47, Burlington 44

Arapaho-Butler Classic

Southwest Covenant 35, Cheyenne 32

Canute 45, Cordell 40

Arapaho-Butler 47, Sayre 40

Weatherford Tournament

Clinton 67, Altus 21

Guthrie 57, Elgin 44

Wheat Capital Tournament

Kingfisher 83, Tecumseh 43

OKC Knights 55, Chisholm 52

