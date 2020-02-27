KINGFISHER - Woodward's girls dropped into the elimination bracket with a 34-17 loss to Elk City in the regional basketball semifinals Thursday night.
The Boomers, 10-15, will play again today at 1:30 p.m. against Harrah. The Panthers defeated Mount Saint Mary on Thursday.
After a close first half, Elk City pulled away in the second half as the Boomers couldn't get anything going offensively.
Ava Long had seven points to pace the Boomers.
Woodward's boys broke away from Elk City in the second half to advance in the elimination bracket during the afternoon session.
The Boomers, 16-9, will play Clinton or Weatherford tonight at 8 p.m.
Coltyn Semmel led Woodward with 15 points and Zach Chavez and Rylan Cope each scored 10. Jack McClung and Max Cheap chipped in eight apiece.
In Class B area at Woodward's Boomer Fieldhouse, the Boise City girls defeated Balko 39-28 in the afternoon game. It was Boise City's fourth win over the Bison this year.
Siarra Dadisman led Boise City, now 22-3, with 16 points.
Boise City will play Forgan today at 1:30 p.m. Forgan defeated Hardesty-Yarbrough 44-32.
On the boys side, Burlington eliminated Balko 64-48. Burlington will play Buffalo today at 3 p.m. Buffalo knocked off Boise City 54-42 behind 39 points from Stephen Silver.
In area championship games, the Arnett and Leedey girls play at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Leedey and Tyrone boys at 8 p.m.
Arnett and Leedey split games in the regular season. Leedey and Tyrone have not played each other this year.
In Class A area at Enid, The Seiling boys beat Shattuck 73-62 and the Laverne girls eliminated Pond Creek-Hunter 40-26. Also, Frontier’s girls edges Shattuck 57-51 in overtime.
At Chickasha, the Vici boys rallied to beat Canute 43-34 and keep their season going. In a girls game, Arapaho-Butler routed Binger-Oney 51-31. Also in Class A, Cheyenne defeated Cyril 38-31.
In Class 2A at Pioneer, the Hooker Lady Bulldogs knocked out Yale 67-38.
In Class 3A, Chisholm extended it season with a 63-44 win over Harding Fine Arts at Hennessey. The Chisholm girls beat Hennessey to advance.
State wrestling
Julio Gomez of Woodward will wrestle today in the Class 5A state championships at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Gomez, fourth in the regional last week, will face Levi Perry of Tahlequah in a preliminary match at 106 pounds with the winner advancing to face second seed Brody Gee of Skiatook in the first round.
Woodward will also have a pair of wrestlers in the first ever girls championship in Oklahoma.
Lizzie Friend will face Grace Thompson of Bixby in the 161 pound division and in the 185 pound class, Brooke Bishop will face Raya Brotherton.
The state wrestling tournament runs through Saturday.
