WEATHERFORD - The Boomers bounced back from their upset loss to Clinton earlier this week a big way on Thursday, routing Harrah 85-46 in the 4A basketball regional elimination bracket.
The Boomers, ranked 16th, improved to 18-3 and will face Kingfisher or McLoud at 3 p.m. Friday in Kingfisher.
Woodward's girls also kept their season going with a 41-38 win over Harrah, holding off the Panthers after building a 7-point lead in the third period.
The boys game was close for a quarter with the Boomers leading 16-11. In the second period, Woodward blew the game open and had a 46-19 advantage at halftime. They continued to build the margin throughout the second half.
Sam Cheap led a group of four Boomer players with 16 points. Zach Chavez and Rylan Cope scored 14 points and Max Cheap had 11.
Other points came from Kaden Kornele with nine, Kenyon Lanham six, Sammy Baker five and Jesus Cano, Jake Mead, Bryan Pizarro and Taelen Laird scored two.
In the girls game, Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 18 points and Masey Porter scored 12.
Defense was a big part of the Boomers second-half performance as they held Harrah to just two points in the third period when they turned a 22-20 halftime deficit into a 31-24 lead.
Madison Gartrell added five points, Ava Long four and Avery Wiliams three for the Boomers.
Woodward, 10-9, will play Kingfisher or Dickson Friday at 1 p.m. in Kingfisher.
In afternoon games at the Class B Area 1 tournament in Boomer Fieldhouse, the Beaver Lady Dusters defeated Okeene 50-44 and advance to Friday's consolation semifinals. On the boys side, Leedey eliminated Erick 46-38.
In Class A girls games of interest Thursday afternoon, Thomas eliminated Arapaho-Butler 44-37 and Cheyenne-Reydon beat Ninnekah 51-39.
In Class A boys, Canute beat Southwest Covenant 53-34 and Pioneer eliminated Seiling 57-48.
in Class 2A boys, Fairview edged Sayre 39-38 and Merritt beat Healdton 54-39.
In 2A girls, Fairview beat Hinton 46-16 and Mangum defeated Healdton 38-28.
