JONES - Both Woodward teams lost in the semifinals of the Jones Kiwanis Tournament Friday night.

The boys dropped a 71-44 decision to No. 14 Bethany.

Coltyn Semmel led the Boomers with 15 points and Rylan Cope scored eight.

Woodward, 9-7, will face Perkins at 2 p.m. today for third place.

Woodward's girls lost a 68-30 decision to Jones, the second ranked team in Class 3A.

Caroline Price, Ava Long and Masey Porter all had six points for Woodward.

Woodward, 8-8, will play Perkins today at 12:40 p.m. in the third place game. Perkins was upset by Blanchard in the semifinals.

Friday's scores

Girls

Balko 43, Laverne 39; Beaver 41, Canton 33; Blair 44, Sweetwater 27; Blanchard 49, Perkins 36; Boise City 40, Shattuck 35; Dale 56, Clinton 54; Erick 52, Granite 21; Forgan 44, Vici 37; Lookeba-Sickles 70, Fort Cobb-Broxton 38; Timberlake 42, Medford 29; Ringwood 54, DCLA 25; Tyrone 54, Alva JV 33; Waukomis 45, Pond Creek-Hunter 27; Weatherford 62, Guymon 32.

Anadarko 64, Byng 19; Arnett 48, Sayre 47; Garber 60, Covington-Douglas 41; Crescent 34, Watonga 32; Hooker 53, Goodwell 22; Turpin 70, Texhoma 46; Alva 45, Cashion 40; Hammon 44, Cheyenne 36; Kingfisher 52, Harrah 41; Mooreland 33, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 28; Okarche 53, Okeene 27

Boys

Tecumseh 71, Altus 64; Cashion 86, Alva 61; Anadarko 47, Tishomingo 36; Sayre 48, Arnett 47; Beaver 59, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41; Blair 50, Granite 47; Boise City 45, Balko 41; Chisholm 66, Weatherford 54; Cordell 60, Navajo 42; Crescent 60, Okeene 51; Erick 67, Sweetwater 43; Felt 70, Alva JV 50; Guymon 41, Harrah 35; Hooker 67, Goodwell 35; Waynoka 94, Hardesty-Yarbrough 52.

Anadarko 47, Tishomingo 36; Cache 55, Duke 49; Dale 63, Elk City 40; Fairview 63, Tonkawa 46; Mangum 72, Leedey 47; Pioneer 62, Waukomis 41; Ringwood 42, Lomega 39; Seiling 60, Cheyenne 47; Fairview 63, Tonkawa 46; Okarche 75, Watonga 69; Oklahoma Christian Schol 80, Clinton 51

Buffalo Tournament

Friday

Girls

Buffalo 60, Waynoka 35

Buffalo - Nunez 20, Bowles 10, Perkins 9, Ceniceros 7, Snider 6, Hoffman 3, Inderlied 2, Sarabia 2, Fernandez 1

Waynoka - Seiger 10, Hagelberet 8, Budy 5, Devine 4, Gaskill 2, Davidson 2, Redgate 2, Truesdale 2

Hardesty-Yarbrough 59, Sharon-Mutual 26

Hardesty-Yarbrough - Moreno 19, Nevarez 14, Estrada 11, Knelssen 7, Rivera 6, Rodmen 2.

Sharon-Mutual - Neil 10, Nail 8, Harris 4, Bruce 3, Mulbery 1

Beaver 41, Canton 33

Beaver - Looper 20, Schlessman 11, German 4, Mills 4, Richardson 2.

Canton - Hood 15, Robison 9, Dowell 4, Bates 3, Green 2

Mooreland 33, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 28

Mooreland - Kahn 11, Adams 10, Burrow 7, Wommack 2, Stinnett 2, Lintner 1.

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Brown 8, Williams 6, Barton 4, Woodson 3, Hagemier 3, Calvillo 3, Avalos 1

Boys

Beaver 59, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41

Beaver - Pugh 20, Balderrama 10, Lozano 8, Gonzales 6, Chavez 6, Burrell 3, Arroyo 3, Cash 2, Norton 1

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Pachner 9, Barby 7, Dunham 6, Reed 5, Silva 5, Ford 5, Zollinger 2, Smith 2.

Waynoka 94, Hardesty-Yarbrough 52

Waynoka - Budy 20, George 20, Blankenship 17, Burns 10, Green 9, Olson 9, Newton 5, Perot 4

Hardesty-Yarbrough - Knelssen 22, Wright 8, Dowell 4, Bates 3, Green 2

Mooreland 59, Canton 52

Mooreland - Sutton 27, Pollard 11, Sturgill 7, Hopper 5, Cronister 5, Butts 2, Noble 2.

Canton - Edwards 14, Scott 14, Crawford 9, Cox 6, Conrady 4, Gamble 3, Foster 2.

Buffalo 60, Sharon-Mutual 33

Buffalo - S. Silver 13, Yauk 12, Santana 9, Lizardo 9, Bowles 6, Coble 4, I. Silver 4, Brooks 2, Salamanca 1

Sharon-Mutual - Mulbery 15, Thompson 13, Clem 3, Marlatt 2.

Thursday

Girls

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 57, Waynoka 31

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Brown 21, Barron 13, Williams 9, Calvillo 8, Hagemeir 5, Woodson 1

Waynoka - Seiger 13, Hagalbert 8, Devine 6, Seaman 2, Budy 1, Davidson 1

Beaver 42, Sharon-Mutual 18

Beaver - Schlessman 27, Richardson 9, Au. Hintergardt 4, As Hindergardt 2.

Sharon-Mutual - Nail 6, Neill 5, Mulbery 4, Harris 2, Bruce 1

Canton 45, Hardesty-Yarbrough 44

Canton - Robison 18, Hood 16, Green 5, Lee 3, Bate 3.

Hardesty-Yarbrough - Estrada 26, Rivera 9, Nevarez 3, Moreno 3

Mooreland 46, Buffalo 22

Mooreland - Kahn 25, Adams 6, Burrow 6, Wommack 4, Stinnett 3, Winn 2.

Buffalo - Wilkinson 5, Perkins 4, Bowles 4, Snider 3, Nunez 3, Inderlied 3

Boys

Sharon-Mutual 68, Waynoka 57

Sharon-Mutual - Mulbery 26, Thompson 22, Marlatt 8, Elam 7, Sessoms 5

Waynoka - Blankenship 15, Olson 13, George 10, Burns 10, Budy 7, Green 2

Canton 45, Beaver 42

Canton - Scott 14, Crawford 9, Conrady 8, J. Cox 7, Edwards 5, C. Cox 2

Beaver - Pugh 19, Lozano 11, Gonzales 8, Chavez 4

Buffalo 66, Hardesty-Yarbrough 26

Buffalo - Lizardo 15, S. Silver 9, Santana 8, Bowles 6, Cosby 6, I. Silver 5, Coble 4, Mata 4, Villa 3, Salmanaca 2, Harmon 2, Montelongo 2

Hardesty-Yarbrough - Wright 12, Rodmon 5, Celleli 3, Hernandez 2, Knelsson 2, Sellars 2.

Mooreland 70, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 46

Mooreland - Pollard 18, Cronister 15, Sutton 15, Sturgill 12, Brown 4, White 3, Scarborough 2, Hopper 1

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Garton 10, Pachner 10, Silva 6, Miranda 4, Dunham 3, Reed 2, Webber 2, Smith 2, Venosdel 2, Ford 2, Plante 3, Casnigo 1.

Tags

Recommended for you