JONES - Both Woodward teams lost in the semifinals of the Jones Kiwanis Tournament Friday night.
The boys dropped a 71-44 decision to No. 14 Bethany.
Coltyn Semmel led the Boomers with 15 points and Rylan Cope scored eight.
Woodward, 9-7, will face Perkins at 2 p.m. today for third place.
Woodward's girls lost a 68-30 decision to Jones, the second ranked team in Class 3A.
Caroline Price, Ava Long and Masey Porter all had six points for Woodward.
Woodward, 8-8, will play Perkins today at 12:40 p.m. in the third place game. Perkins was upset by Blanchard in the semifinals.
Friday's scores
Girls
Balko 43, Laverne 39; Beaver 41, Canton 33; Blair 44, Sweetwater 27; Blanchard 49, Perkins 36; Boise City 40, Shattuck 35; Dale 56, Clinton 54; Erick 52, Granite 21; Forgan 44, Vici 37; Lookeba-Sickles 70, Fort Cobb-Broxton 38; Timberlake 42, Medford 29; Ringwood 54, DCLA 25; Tyrone 54, Alva JV 33; Waukomis 45, Pond Creek-Hunter 27; Weatherford 62, Guymon 32.
Anadarko 64, Byng 19; Arnett 48, Sayre 47; Garber 60, Covington-Douglas 41; Crescent 34, Watonga 32; Hooker 53, Goodwell 22; Turpin 70, Texhoma 46; Alva 45, Cashion 40; Hammon 44, Cheyenne 36; Kingfisher 52, Harrah 41; Mooreland 33, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 28; Okarche 53, Okeene 27
Boys
Tecumseh 71, Altus 64; Cashion 86, Alva 61; Anadarko 47, Tishomingo 36; Sayre 48, Arnett 47; Beaver 59, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41; Blair 50, Granite 47; Boise City 45, Balko 41; Chisholm 66, Weatherford 54; Cordell 60, Navajo 42; Crescent 60, Okeene 51; Erick 67, Sweetwater 43; Felt 70, Alva JV 50; Guymon 41, Harrah 35; Hooker 67, Goodwell 35; Waynoka 94, Hardesty-Yarbrough 52.
Anadarko 47, Tishomingo 36; Cache 55, Duke 49; Dale 63, Elk City 40; Fairview 63, Tonkawa 46; Mangum 72, Leedey 47; Pioneer 62, Waukomis 41; Ringwood 42, Lomega 39; Seiling 60, Cheyenne 47; Fairview 63, Tonkawa 46; Okarche 75, Watonga 69; Oklahoma Christian Schol 80, Clinton 51
Buffalo Tournament
Friday
Girls
Buffalo 60, Waynoka 35
Buffalo - Nunez 20, Bowles 10, Perkins 9, Ceniceros 7, Snider 6, Hoffman 3, Inderlied 2, Sarabia 2, Fernandez 1
Waynoka - Seiger 10, Hagelberet 8, Budy 5, Devine 4, Gaskill 2, Davidson 2, Redgate 2, Truesdale 2
Hardesty-Yarbrough 59, Sharon-Mutual 26
Hardesty-Yarbrough - Moreno 19, Nevarez 14, Estrada 11, Knelssen 7, Rivera 6, Rodmen 2.
Sharon-Mutual - Neil 10, Nail 8, Harris 4, Bruce 3, Mulbery 1
Beaver 41, Canton 33
Beaver - Looper 20, Schlessman 11, German 4, Mills 4, Richardson 2.
Canton - Hood 15, Robison 9, Dowell 4, Bates 3, Green 2
Mooreland 33, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 28
Mooreland - Kahn 11, Adams 10, Burrow 7, Wommack 2, Stinnett 2, Lintner 1.
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Brown 8, Williams 6, Barton 4, Woodson 3, Hagemier 3, Calvillo 3, Avalos 1
Boys
Beaver 59, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41
Beaver - Pugh 20, Balderrama 10, Lozano 8, Gonzales 6, Chavez 6, Burrell 3, Arroyo 3, Cash 2, Norton 1
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Pachner 9, Barby 7, Dunham 6, Reed 5, Silva 5, Ford 5, Zollinger 2, Smith 2.
Waynoka 94, Hardesty-Yarbrough 52
Waynoka - Budy 20, George 20, Blankenship 17, Burns 10, Green 9, Olson 9, Newton 5, Perot 4
Hardesty-Yarbrough - Knelssen 22, Wright 8, Dowell 4, Bates 3, Green 2
Mooreland 59, Canton 52
Mooreland - Sutton 27, Pollard 11, Sturgill 7, Hopper 5, Cronister 5, Butts 2, Noble 2.
Canton - Edwards 14, Scott 14, Crawford 9, Cox 6, Conrady 4, Gamble 3, Foster 2.
Buffalo 60, Sharon-Mutual 33
Buffalo - S. Silver 13, Yauk 12, Santana 9, Lizardo 9, Bowles 6, Coble 4, I. Silver 4, Brooks 2, Salamanca 1
Sharon-Mutual - Mulbery 15, Thompson 13, Clem 3, Marlatt 2.
Thursday
Girls
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 57, Waynoka 31
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Brown 21, Barron 13, Williams 9, Calvillo 8, Hagemeir 5, Woodson 1
Waynoka - Seiger 13, Hagalbert 8, Devine 6, Seaman 2, Budy 1, Davidson 1
Beaver 42, Sharon-Mutual 18
Beaver - Schlessman 27, Richardson 9, Au. Hintergardt 4, As Hindergardt 2.
Sharon-Mutual - Nail 6, Neill 5, Mulbery 4, Harris 2, Bruce 1
Canton 45, Hardesty-Yarbrough 44
Canton - Robison 18, Hood 16, Green 5, Lee 3, Bate 3.
Hardesty-Yarbrough - Estrada 26, Rivera 9, Nevarez 3, Moreno 3
Mooreland 46, Buffalo 22
Mooreland - Kahn 25, Adams 6, Burrow 6, Wommack 4, Stinnett 3, Winn 2.
Buffalo - Wilkinson 5, Perkins 4, Bowles 4, Snider 3, Nunez 3, Inderlied 3
Boys
Sharon-Mutual 68, Waynoka 57
Sharon-Mutual - Mulbery 26, Thompson 22, Marlatt 8, Elam 7, Sessoms 5
Waynoka - Blankenship 15, Olson 13, George 10, Burns 10, Budy 7, Green 2
Canton 45, Beaver 42
Canton - Scott 14, Crawford 9, Conrady 8, J. Cox 7, Edwards 5, C. Cox 2
Beaver - Pugh 19, Lozano 11, Gonzales 8, Chavez 4
Buffalo 66, Hardesty-Yarbrough 26
Buffalo - Lizardo 15, S. Silver 9, Santana 8, Bowles 6, Cosby 6, I. Silver 5, Coble 4, Mata 4, Villa 3, Salmanaca 2, Harmon 2, Montelongo 2
Hardesty-Yarbrough - Wright 12, Rodmon 5, Celleli 3, Hernandez 2, Knelsson 2, Sellars 2.
Mooreland 70, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 46
Mooreland - Pollard 18, Cronister 15, Sutton 15, Sturgill 12, Brown 4, White 3, Scarborough 2, Hopper 1
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Garton 10, Pachner 10, Silva 6, Miranda 4, Dunham 3, Reed 2, Webber 2, Smith 2, Venosdel 2, Ford 2, Plante 3, Casnigo 1.
