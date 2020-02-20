ARNETT - The host Wildcats advanced to the Class B girls regional final with a 58-31 victory over Burlington on Thursday.
The Wildcats will play again on Saturday against Boise City at 6:30 p.m. Both of the teams from Saturday's game will advance to the area tournament.
Arnett led 25-19 at halftime and pulled away in the second half to send the Elks into the elimination bracket.
Brooklyn Bayless and Audrey Kincannon led Arnett with 18 points each.
Boise City moved to the regional final with a 41-34 road win over Forgan.
In Class A elimination games on Thursday afternoon at Shattuck, the host Lady Indians edged Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49-48, but the Laverne boys saw their season end in a 47-37 loss to Waukomis.
In the girls winners bracket at Shattuck, the Laverne Tigers continued their late season surge by edging Waukomis 41-38 to earn a spot in the regional final and trip to the area tournament.
Shattuck's boys advanced to the regional final with a big 62-36 win over Cherokee. Shattuck will play Garber on Saturday. Garber crushed Texhoma 73-38.
In Class B at Buffalo, the Waynoka girls edged Cimarron 43-42 and the Sharon-Mutual boys also beat Cimarron 62-50 to keep their seasons going.
In a winners' bracket girls game at Buffalo, Brianna Estrada's shot at the buzzer lifted Hardesty-Yarbrough to a 46-45 victory over Balko in overtime.
Buffalo's boys also stayed in the winners bracket with a 54-43 decision over Balko.
Steven Silver led Buffalo with 22 points and Andy Lizardo 11. Brendan Bowles had 10. Logan Taylor paced Balko with 14 points.
Estrada finished with 18 points to lead all scorers. Elise Creason had 12 for Balko.
In Class B at Leedey, the Medford girls eliminated Aline-Cleo 62-40 and the Kremlin-Hillsdale boys beat Aline-Cleo 57-30.
Both Leedey teams advanced to the finals. The girls routed Kremlin-Hillsdale 60-24 while the boys edged the Timberlake Tigers 48-45.
Class B
Boys
Arnett 67, Deer Creek-Lamont 42; Boise City 55, Forgan 37; Sharon-Mutual 62, Cimarron 50; Corn Bible Academy 65, Cement 63; Dover 59, Shidler 52; Indiahoma 66, Mountain View-Gotebo 40; New Lima 63, Hammon 62; Burlington 64, Goodwell 54
Girls
Corn Bible Academy 45, Cement 34; Grandfield 51, Blair 45; Okeene 58, Mason 26; Waynoka 43, Cimarron 42; Tyrone 49, Felt 39; Boise City 41, Forgan 34; Lookeba-Sickles 50, Erick 34
Class A
Boys
Thomas 49, Empire 36; Waukomis 47, Laverne 37; Pond Creek-Hunter 61, Coyle 56; Fort Towson 52, Stonewall 47
Girls
Regent Prep 46, Covington-Douglas 32; Shattuck 49, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 48; Sentinel 33, Sterling 28; Thomas 39, Fletcher 19; Tipton 59, Wetumka 48; Coyle 37, Drummond 26; Garber 62, Beaver 40; Arapaho-Butler 43, Cheyenne 37; Canute 69, Alex 21; Frontier 44, Seiling 35; Laverne 41, Waukomis 38; Vici 49, Empire 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.