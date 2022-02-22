Note: Due to possible winter weather tournaments have been moved to a Friday, Saturday, Monday schedule.
Woodward’s basketball teams will look to punch their ticket to the area basketball tournament on Friday night in Kingfisher.
The Boomers take on the Yellowjackets in the Class 4A Area 1 regional semifinals.
Game time for the girls is 7 p.m. and the boys 8:30 p.m.
Winners of the games Friday advance to the regional finals on Monday and are assured of a spot in next week’s Area 1 tournament. Losers will play again on Saturday night needing two wins to reach the area.
Both games will be big tests for the Boomers. Kingfisher’s girls are ranked sixth and the defending state champion boys entered the playoffs ranked No. 1.
Woodward’s girls sport a 16-7 record that includes eight wins in their last nine games. In those eight wins only one team has scored more than 30 points.
Kingfisher is 19-4 and has a five-game winning streak since a loss to No. 4 Weatherford in early February. The Yellowjackets have also been stout defensively, allowing 30 points or less in four of those five games.
On the boys side, the Boomers have won three straight to get above the .500 mark at 12-11 and are playing some of their best basketball of the season.
Kingfisher, while maybe not as overpowering as the last few years, has lost only a two-point decision to El Reno. Since that loss the Yellowjackets have won eight straight.
While larger schools are at the regional level, the state’s smaller classifications will determine state tournament berths in area competition this week.
Woodward’s Boomer Fieldhouse is once again host to the Class B Area 1 tournament.
Elimination games kick off the event on Friday with the winners’ bracket Saturday evening determining one of the state tickets and two more games on Monday will provide the other state berths.
The winners’ bracket games shape up as top-flight contests.
On the girls side, second-ranked Hammon faces No. 8 Arnett.
Hammon brings a 22-5 record into the area and has not lost to a Class B team this season. The Warriors have rolled through the playoffs so far, averaging 77 points a game. Arnett has impressed as well in building a 25-3 record, also dominating in the playoffs with an explosive offense averaging over 70 points a game. The Wildcats have won 16 in a row.
In the boys game, No. 2 Mountain View-Gotebo puts a perfect record on the line against unranked but always dangerous Leedey.
Mountain View-Gotebo is coming off one of its toughest challenges, a 43-40 regional final win over Goodwell. Leedey is 16-10 and has won five of its last six, including impressive victories over No. 7 Indiahoma and No. 15 Tyrone in the regional.
Class A teams are at the Stride Bank Center in Enid for the area tournament. Several area teams are alive in the elimination bracket.
On the girls side, Seiling faces Thomas and Laverne takes on Arapaho-Butler.
Seiling, ranked third, will try to bounce back from an upset loss to Garber in the regional finals. The Wildcats are 21-14 and beat Thomas easily back in November.
Laverne has posted a 17-7 record with wins in four of its last five games.
The winners bracket game on Saturday have Garber taking on Turpin. Garber is 22-3 and ranked 13th. Turpin has forged a 23-2 record losing only to Class 2A top 10 Hooker twice.
Boys games Friday have Seiling against Arapaho-Butler and Mooreland against Vici.
Seiling’s boys are 21-5 while Arapaho-Butler is coming off a loss to Texhoma. The Wildcats have won six of their last seven.
Vici comes into the area at 17-11 and gave second-ranked Garber fits before falling in the regional final. Mooreland won three straight elimination games in the regional, improving to 17-7. The teams have split two meetings this year, both in the early weeks of the season.
Class B Area 1 at Woodward
Friday
Boys
5:30 p.m. - Tyrone vs. Timberlake
8:30 p.m. - Goodwell vs. Indiahoma
Girls
4 p.m. - Boise City vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale
7 p.m. - Okeene vs. Tyrone
Saturday
Girls: Hammon vs. Arnett, 6:30 p.m.
Boys: Leedey vs. Mountain View Gotebo, 8 p.m.
Class A Area 1 at Enid
Friday
Boys
3 p.m. - Seiling vs. Arapaho-Butler
8 p.m. - Vici vs. Mooreland
Girls
1:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Arapaho-Butler
6:30 p.m. - Seiling vs. Thomas
Saturday
Girls: Turpin vs. Garber, 6:30 p.m.
Boys: Texhoma vs. Garber, 8 p.m.
Monday’s scores
High school boys
Texhoma 52, Arapaho-Butler 39
Timberlake 55, Balko 49 (overtime)
Mooreland 52, Frontier 45
Garber 63, Vici 53
Mountain View-Gotebo 43, Goodwell 40
Indiahoma 50, Hammon 43
Leedey 42, Tyrone 35
Seiling 61, Shattuck 51
High school girls
Turpin 78, Arapaho-Butler 71 (5 overtimes)
Arnett 69, Okeene 40
Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, Balko 24
Hammon 69, Boise City 25
Thomas 48, Drummond 37
Laverne 27, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 22
Garber 59, Seiling 51
Tyrone 39, Leedey 23
