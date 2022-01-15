Area basketball assignments were released Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
Here are the assignments involving area teams.
Class B Area 1 at Woodward
(in districts, host school listed first)
District 1 - Beaver, Boise City, Tyrone, Aline-Cleo/Freedom
District 2 - Hammon, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga, Leedey
District 3 - Indiahoma, Gracemont, Corn Bible Academy
District 4 - Forgan, Yarbrough-Hardesty, Felt, Buffalo
Regional at Hammon; subsite at Beaver
District 5 - Mountain View-Gotebo, Sweetwater, Geary, Okeene
District 6 - Arnett, Cimarron, Goodwell, Waynoka
District 7 - Kremlin-Hillsdale, Billings, DCLA, Shidler
District 8 - Timberlake, Balko, Burlington, Medford
Regional at Fairview; subsite at Okeene
Class A Area 1 at Stride Bank Center in Enid
District 1 - Arapaho-Butler, Thomas, Cheyenne-Reydon
District 2- Frontier, Oklahoma Bible, Covington-Douglas
District 3 - Texhoma, Turpin, Mooreland
District 4 - Drummond, Waukomis, Pond Creek-Hunter
Regional at Mooreland; Subsite at Arapaho-Butler
District 5 - Seiling, Canton, Ringwood
District 6 - Garber, Pioneer, Prue
District 7 - Cherokee, Laverne, Woodland
District 8 - Vici, Shattuck, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Regional at Garber: Subsite at Seiling.
Upcoming games
Tuesday
Woodward at Hooker; Newkirk at Alva; Mooreland at Arnett; Vici at Buffalo; Fairview at Oklahoma Bible; Freedom/Aline-Cleo at Deer Creek-Lamont; Goodwell at Laverne; Sharon-Mutual/Taloga at Canton; Shattuck at Cheyenne-Reydon; Waynoka at Burlington; Beaver at Texhoma; Guymon at Forgan; Tyrone at Turpin; Erick at Duke; Hammon at Sweetwater; Watonga at Crescent; Blackwell at Chisholm; Okarche at Hennessey; Kremlin-HIllsdale at Cherokee; Okeene at Covington-Douglas; Timberlake at Medford
Thursday
Freedom/Aline-Cleo at Billings
Thursday-Saturday
Tournaments
Jones KIwanis Invitational
Thursday's games
Girls
10 a.m. - Tuttle vs. John Marshall; 12:40 p.m. - Locust Grove vs. Lindsay; 3:20 p.m. - Bethany vs. Woodward; 6 p.m. - Jones vs. Perkins
Boys
11:20 a.m - Tuttle vs. Locust Grove; 2 p.m. - Bethany vs. Lindsay; 4:40 p.m. - John Marshall vs. Perkins; 7:20 p.m. - Jones vs. Woodward
Shattuck Shootout
Thursday games
Girls
10 a.m. - Balko vs. Forgan; 12:40 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Sayre; 3:20 p.m. - Arnett vs. Boise City; 6 p.m. - Vici vs. Laverne
Boys
11:20 a.m. - Forgan vs. Sayre; 2 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Boise City; 4:40 p.m. - Vici vs. Balko; 7:20 p.m. - Laverne vs. Arnett
Buffalo Tournament
Thursday's games
Girls
11 a.m. - Waynoka vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; 1:30 p.m - Turpin vs. Sharon-Mutual/Taloga; 4 p.m. - Canton vs. Beaver; 6:30 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Buffalo
Boys
12:15 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; 2:45 p.m. - Beaver vs. Turpin; 5:15 p.m - Mooreland vs. Canton; 7:45 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Sharon-Mutual/Taloga
Bi-County Tournament at Merritt
Thursday's games
Girls
10 a.m. - Seiling vs. Granite; 12:40 p.m. - Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Duke; 3:20 p.m. - Blair vs. Hammon; 6 p.m. - Merritt vs. Erick
Boys
11:20 a.m. - Blair vs. Seiling; 2 p.m. - Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Hammon; 4:40 p.m. - Duke vs. Granite; 7:20 p.m. - Merritt vs. Erick
Tri-County Tournament at Altus
(Western State College)
Thursday's games
Girls
11 a.m. - Mangum vs. Hobart; 1:40 p.m - Luther vs. Hollis; 4:20 p.m. - Snyder vs. Leedey; 7 p.m. - Navajo vs. Cordell
Boys
12:20 p.m. - Navajo vs. Mangum; 3 p.m. - Luther vs. Hollis; 5:40 p.m. - Snyder vs. Leedey; 8:20 p.m. - Hobart vs. Cordell
